Veggie kabobs are a great way to use up some of your garden favorites. They make the perfect addition to a weeknight dinner or gathering. Ingredients:
Skewers
Vegetables – use what you like. Some great veggies to use are mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, yellow squash, zucchini
Olive oil, Salt, Pepper
Directions:
If using wooden skewers, soak in water for at least 20 minutes prior to cooking. Preheat oven to 400°F or grill to medium high heat. Cut vegetables into chunks – about half an inch each. Place the vegetables on the skewer alternating to create a pattern. Brush the kabobs with olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. You can also use other spices and herbs. Place into oven and roast until tender – about 10-12 minutes. These can also be grilled for about 5-6 minutes per side on the grill. Serve immediately.
Recipe found at WVU Extension Service webpage and many other summer recipes can be found here, such as Salad on a Stick, Crisp Cucumber Salsa and Greek Yogurt Mashed Potatoes.
Bookmobile stop
The Bookmobile will be stopping at Barrackville Dollar General, Wednesday, July 14 from Noon-1 p.m. This stop is open to the public.
Still time to register
Barrackville Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission Playground Program starts this week. The playground program will run from July 6-30. This year program will operate Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for children ages 6-12.
Arrival will be at the gym. From there we will evaluate the weather, get everyone signed in, and make sure everyone is signed up. That being said, while inside, we ask that all campers wear a mask.
Lunches this week are: Thursday is corn dogs and Friday is chicken nuggets.
This Thursday, July 8, we will also be going to the Wave Pool from 12:30-3:30 p.m. We will be sure to remind campers and parents to make sure we have the necessary paperwork to allow your child to join us at the pool.
Turtleman & Swamp People
Our neighbor E. Ray Garton, Curator PrehistoricPlanet.com, shared some interesting information. July 17, 11-3 at Crystalline Event Center 801 East Park Ave., Fairmont. Facebook, TV & YouTube stars Turtleman (Ernie Brown Jr.) and Ronnie Adams of Swamp People team up for a meet & greet to benefit the nonprofit Marion County Discovery Center. Bring the whole family to meet & greet these wildly popular stars. Get their autographs, take your photo with them, buy Turtleman and Swamp People gear, T-shirts, hats, knives, photos. Admission is $7 per person all going to benefit the Marion County Discovery Center. Text 304-282-2306 for more information. Like us on Facebook @ Marion County Discovery Center.
Barrackville Town Council
The Barrackville Town Council met with a very full agenda. A scholarship award was presented to Taylor Kerere from the town council. Congratulations, Taylor! More than 20 town members attended the meeting with many sharing stories of the late June storm that caused minor to major damages to their homes and property. Some issues had been recurring for years and others were a result of the unprecedented storms. Treasurer’s report showed expenses incurred during the storm with most accounts down from the previous month. Many road issues were brought to council’s attention and the maintenance crew were aware of most issues and are trying to remedy the situations as best they can.
Thrasher representatives have been in town for 18 months conducting dye and smoke testing on water lines and running cameras through those lines where possible. Most of the lines in town are still terra cotta and not functioning as they should. Normal output from town to Fairmont is 100,000 gallons a day but during the 3-day storm, 1.6 million gallons were pumped to the station. Other suggestions from Thrasher included forming a Storm Sewer Utility which would add another service charge to the existing bill but create new storm drains in town that would be much more effective. The biggest issue currently is that storm and foundation drains are run into the sewage system, separation would relieve much of the problem but is very expensive. Forward any pictures and a description and location of damages with an approximate costs to or to attorney John R. Funkhouser.
The sewage department took a large hit in the last month with the main sewer drain going out again at the cost of Barrackville to repair. Question was presented to council for access to inheritance fund if funds are needed. Town council made a motion that the MVB fund of slightly more than $25,000 be available if needed by the sewer authority and to be paid back when accounts stabilize.
Fire station chief Mike Bland stated that the Fire Class Rating assigned by the ISO Insurance Service has risen from 9.9 to a 4.4x rating. Many factors are included when fire companies in the country are rated but Barrackville has fought to raise this rating and should be commended for their persistent efforts. These ratings affect homeowners insurance and should be monitored on individual homeowners’ renewal policies to indicate the fire class rating as 4.4x in Barrackville.
Alex Neville, representative from the planning commission, presented ordinances to council for review, including a noise and fireworks ordinance. Council will review and discuss. A recommendation to purchase an IPMC 2015 code regulation document was made to council. Term limits were presented for members. Discussion on purchase of the mini-pumper for the fire company was tabled until next months meeting. Meeting adjourned at 9:50 pm. These are notes of the meeting and in no way official minutes, the next meeting will be help Tuesday, August 3 at 7 p.m.
Class of 2025 Freshman Orientation
Aug. 20 from 3:30-7 p.m. at 1 Loop Park Dr., Fairmont, parents may drop off incoming freshman at the main building at 3:30 and come back at 6:20. We will entertain your freshman until your return where we will meet in the auditorium for a Q & A and meet & greet session for parents and students. For more information call 304-367-2150.
Former Barrackville teacher passes
Arthur “Art” W. Vincent, one of Marion County’s last surviving World War II veterans, passed away Sunday, July 4, of natural causes in Fairmont, according to his family. Growing up in Colfax, Vincent had rarely traveled farther than downtown Fairmont by streetcar when he graduated from East Fairmont High School in 1942. After a brief stint supporting the war effort at a ball bearing factory in Connecticut, Vincent was drafted into the Army’s Seventh Army, 70th Infantry Division, and sent to the French-German border to help repel the Nazis in the Battle of the Bulge. Vincent returned to Fairmont, marrying his college sweetheart, Glendine Sue Boyd, in 1952. He graduated from Fairmont State and West Virginia University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees, respectively, in education and botany. At WVU he studied under the famed botanist Dr. Earl L. Core, completing his masters thesis on mints found in West Virginia. Vincent then embarked on a career teaching at East Fairmont, Barrackville, and Monongah High schools.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
