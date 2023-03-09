The next Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival meeting will be Monday, March 13 at 6 p.m.
Paint party fundraiser
Register to attend the Saturday, March 25 paint party fundraiser for the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival. Beginning at 4 p.m., attendees will paint a spring scene with pretty, little flowers and a plump little bumble bee. All supplies will be provided, and we will paint on an 11x 14 canvas a donation of $25 is requested. Register as soon as possible as seats are limited at Barrackville2019@gmail.com or 304-376-1759.
Lions Club news
Barrackville Lions Club Membership Growth Event will be Monday, March 20 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Club Community Building. The Barrackville Lions Club is a civic organization that sponsors Christmas In Our Town, the annual Easter Egg hunt and other programs that benefit our community. Please come see what the Lions Club is all about and join us in serving Barrackville.
Town Council
Residents from School Street commented on condemned notices on houses and noted that Code enforcement officer Stewart was very courteous and helpful when answering questions. Council understands individual circumstances on family or multiple owner property and encouraged these cases be submitted in writing to the council so deeper knowledge of the situation may be gained.
A resident noted that he had been paying sewage on vacant property with no water hookup, sewage employee commented that sewage lines could be dug up and capped and after verification by the sewage department, the bills would cease.
Mayor Southern requested that Code Enforcement officer Stewart attend the council meetings to address questions. Resident questioned municipal taxes on bills and asked if town received any of the proceeds. Town receives a small percentage that fluctuates and is included in the budget. The Public Utility Commission would have information on distribution rates. Maintenance: received 3 bids on storage building construction, lowest bid was $44,571 which may be built on property behind the fire department. Council will review bids more closely before motion to proceed. The money bequeathed from Freda Moore will be used to purchase the building. Question was raised of the need to label municipal vehicles discussion followed and council will wait on attorney input before making any decisions. Trucks are at times taken home by employees as they are on call and may respond after hours with proper equipment. Discussion followed on merits of this practice and will continue in executive session. It was noted to call 911 for after hour sewage emergency and they would contact employees.
Police Chief Charles Wilson reported vest for Officer Suez had been ordered, waiting on another quote for handguns. Chief Wilson requests to attend K-9 training in Pittsburgh in May, quotes were obtained from 2 companies for previously discussed body and car camera system, only two companies sell these complete systems so a third quote will be difficult to obtain. Lengthy discussion followed as to specifications of outfit and needs, total cost over multiple years would be $38,000 council will review options. Chief Wilson notifies those traveling through and residing of Barrackville that officers will no longer issue warnings on excessive speed or rolling stops at stop signs but issue citations when stopped for offense. Mayor Southern commends officers of dedication and monitoring safety of residents and students surrounding the school.
Fire Chief Taylor reported 19 calls in February including first on site at the recent fire at Clarion Inn fire in Fairmont. Activities at the fire department include posting authorized personnel signs in restricted areas, installing locks as needed, purchasing vests and guardian angel lights for members, one member is attending officer classes and two new members have been accepted, truck maintenance is underway, installation of new thermostat and new lights, and cleaning of building is in progress. Chief is in the process of investigating liability procedure enabling community residents/ children to be passengers of fire trucks during town celebrations.
Company is investigating purchase of battery powered rescue tool package, four quotes were received with lowest being $28,300 and highest $35,000, demonstrations of different companies tools are scheduled. Public is invited to visit the fire department if there is any interest. Council recommends after review of equipment to bring preferred quote before council at next meeting on March 21. Mutual aid clarification has been made on area between Grant Town and Barrackville. There will be a slight overlap in service area where both departments will be toned out from Premier Body Shop to Jim Kennedy Road.
The old fire company truck will be put up for bid and will be parked in front of fire department if anyone is interested in viewing it or if residents would like to take photos before the sale. Maintenance: seven street signs were reinstalled, more have been ordered, employees have begun to fill potholes with gravel but are temporarily halted due to truck breakdown, new gutters installed on rear of community building, and a new light has been purchased to install also, waiting on quotes on repair of Ridgeway road accessing fire department.
Sewage: issue Thursday evening off Manley, dug and replaced 100 foot of terra cotta pipe. Forced Main bids will be opened March 24; Thrasher will review and work should begin by mid-April, discussion on lift station repairs, culverts on Buffalo Road are plugged but are the responsibility of the Division of Highways who have been unresponsive. Sewage Department meetings are scheduled for the last Friday of each month at 9 a.m. and the public is invited to attend.
Planning Commission: meets first Monday of each month, commission will submit a grant request to Senator Manchin for Congressionally Directed Spending and related infrastructure and community development, of which the Covered Bridge will be a focus, pursuing USDA funding, develop work groups to investigate funding, other funding streams were discussed to investigate. Contractor ordinance 94 has not been reviewed by attorney so was not ready for first reading and will be postponed. Meeting adjourned at 9:38 pm and council convened executive session. These are notes on the meeting and in no way official minutes.
Egg My Yard!
Barrackville School PTO will hide candy/toy-filled eggs in your front yard the night before Easter Sunday, April 8. You order the number of eggs you would like to be delivered and let us take care of the rest! A note will be left on your front door letting your kids know how many eggs they are searching for. $25 for 20 eggs or $50 for 40 eggs that may be candy or toy filled or a mixture of both. Please send cash, check made out to Barrackville PTO, or hand to a PTO member. Thank you! All proceeds will go towards end of year school activities.
Sports news
The Barrackville Varsity Basketball team won the Mason Dixon Championship. They beat Mannington 77-40. The Varsity team members are: Connor Balwanz, Colton Campbell, Danny Heston, Jacob Kucish, Aiden Martin , Landin Morris, Eli Ramsey, Brogan Tennant and Colby Vangilder. Congratulations!
Fairview news
Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department, at 409 Main Street, on Saturday, March 11th, from 3-6pm. Carry out or dine in eating available. Phone 304-449-1904/1905 to place carry-out orders. Handicap accessible.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville. Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Council meets the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.