Back to school!
Please keep an eye out for school buses on the road. Another back to school tradition I have seen is to post a child’s photo with their school, age, favorite teacher and so forth. These are adorable photos and such cute ways to document your child’s growth. But, please, remember that photos on any social media platform can be used for other purposes. Back to school photos often reveal personal information about your child. School name, grade, age, and identifying features, etc. — these can all be used by predators and scammers. No matter your privacy setting or friends, it’s best to keep personal information to a minimum. So document and preserve these milestones by printing off an old fashioned actual photo and mailing to grandma!
Barrackville Class Reunion
Barrackville High School Class of 1961 and 1962 will have a reunion Saturday, Sept. 3 with a luncheon at the Barrackville Lions Community Building and evening dinner at the Woman’s Club in Fairmont. If by chance any member of the ‘61 and ‘62 class did not receive information regarding the reunion contact Linda and Charlie Brown, Bobbi Mohrman or Linda Kennedy Stickler.
Bison miscellany
Tidbits taken from the Barrackville High School Homecoming Jubilee IV handbook: The Class of 1924 was the first and smallest BHS graduating class with 7 members. The largest class was the last class of 1979 with 53 members. The average size of the 56 graduating classes at BHS is 27. Larney Gump served as principal for 28 years the other five principals served a total of 29 years.
Christmas In Our Town meeting
The meeting of the Christmas In Our Town committee was held with great discussions and many plans for the Dec. 3rd festival. The committee voted to, as usual, to end the celebration with fireworks. The cost has risen again and estimated to be over $3,000, but this part of the evening has been a family favorite since the beginning. Treats will be smaller this year as opposed to the very generous stocking handed out to children during COVID restrictions which compensated for restricted activities.
Returning parade favorites pending availability will be the Pittsburgh Steel Drum Line, area bands, business floats and the Horse and Buggy. A theme will be used this year and all who are involved in the parade with floats or appearances are encouraged to dress and decorate in the theme of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” as in an old-fashioned Christmas! The school will again have the Snow King and Queen contest.
The committee discussed starting the parade from Buffalo Road and coming up Pike Street from the opposite end of town to alleviate lineup backlog. This option will be investigated further at the next meeting. More security will be hired during the event to ensure the safest event for the town as possible. Vendors will be back in the school, pending COVID restrictions, and Cari Casuccio will handle arrangements, vendor spots will be $20. There will be a Hot Dog and Yard Sale fundraiser on Oct. 8. Donations of sale items will be accepted at a date and location to be announced. The committee will be having a Boot Drive Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please join us at our next meeting on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Community Building.
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
Maintenance department reported the water jetter trailer ordered is in line for production and are awaiting a delivery date. No sewer report, the next sewer meeting will be Aug. 26 at 9 a.m., this is an open meeting and the public is welcome to attend. Police report, Chief Wilson reported that that the K9 fundraiser account is up to $6,387. He is investigating a grant opportunity that has an open enrollment in October.
The department is currently working a case that a resident involved in drug activity has left town due to pressure from the police presence. The department makes it known that this type of activity in Barrackville will not be tolerated. There was some interest in the vacant officer position, these will be reviewed at the next meeting. The president of the ball field was contacted and requested to have a maintenance plan in place for cutting the grass around the ball field area. Public comments: Ms. Robinson returned questioning the attention to water running on Conway street. Town council president Josh Southern read a letter prepared by the town attorney stating that the town isn’t responsible for water runoff.
A letter was received from Ms. Feltz concerning water on her street, town again provided legal representation that the water runoff is not the town’s responsibility. Sharon Gump President of the Lions Club shared plans for the 2022 Christmas In Our Town event to be held on Dec. 3. She requested a donation; council will place the request on the agenda for the September meeting. She expressed the need for new club members as the civic organization has many service opportunities in town and surrounding areas. Ms. Bennett attended the meeting concerning a letter from the town of her residing in a camper within the town limits. There is an ordinance prohibiting this situation, she is searching for alternate housing and will try to meet council deadline. Council requested she inform at the next meeting and was given an extension of a few days to the meeting date.
Fire department and planning commission had no reports. New Business: K9 Reudiger’s insurance premium payment was under discussion. The council discussed the need for insurance if the K9 would be retired soon, the council requested a firm retirement date for the K9, Chief Wilson stated that six months would be feasible. Council suggested he reach out to other vendors to see a timeline on K9 availability. Motion to pay insurance passed with one member abstaining. Ordinances 91 and 92 had their second readings. Ordinance 93 was read, Sewer Rates increase. Rates will increase .25 the first year .11 the second year and .05 the third year.
Council member TJ Young questioned breakdown of monthly expenses suggesting there should be a clearer dissemination of information. Quic books requests must be specific for reports. Letters requesting B&O tax payments were drafted and are to be sent to businesses. There are four families on the Mohawk and Larney Lane paving project that haven’t paid for paving. Council will send a letter asking for completion of project payment. A letter was received with a Freedom of Information request to council dealing with runoff. Requested information was sent. Council adjourned and went into executive session. Next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. These are meeting, not official minutes.
Join Lions Club
The Barrackville Lions Club is recruiting new members. The Lions Club is a civic nonprofit organization that assists the Barrackville community. To promote the principles of good government and good citizenship. To take an active interest in the civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of the community. Please consider joining this wonderful organization. Contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
