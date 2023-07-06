July! How did that happen?
After July 4th we have a sort of limbo where there isn’t much activity and everyone tries to get their vacations scheduled. I am not taking an “away” vacation this year, but as a former co-worker and friend says, “I am going to Balconia!” she is German and that is the German version of “Porchville.” There are always a lot of things to be done at the house and things to catch up on and take a few day trips that are my absolute favorite. There are so many interesting things to see in this beautiful state of W.Va. alone. We visited Beartown State Park a few years ago and that is one of my favorite spots. I may take another trip there.
Bethesda Baptist VBS
Twists and Turns! Children Kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to Bethesda Baptist VBS July 23-27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Following Jesus changes the game all age’s event. Bible Study, recreation, crafts, music and snacks. Kick-off event is Sunday, July 23 for the registration and cookout at 5:30 p.m.
Town Council meeting
Town council meeting will be on Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m. The town council meeting is usually held the first Tuesday of each month but was delayed due to the July 4th holiday. All interested residents are welcome to attend.
Storm cleanup
Thanks to all those who helped friends and neighbors clean up or just saw a need and lent a hand. Gravel washed into roadways, trees downed, limbs scattered, and items tumbled from yard to yard. Hopefully the wind tossed items have found their way back home without much damage. Our American tradition of neighbor helping neighbor has always been one of our greatest strengths and most noble traditions. — Author: Ronald Reagan
Happy birthday
Happy Birthday to Raymond Casuccio on July 11! If you catch this busy man around town next week wish him a happy birthday.
Looking for Ice Family descendants
June 2024 is almost a year away but we are brainstorming ideas to add to the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival. On the list is a reenactment of the attempted burning of the bridge by Confederate troops. A little bit of the history of the event is that the only hostile army ever in Marion County crossed this bridge on the morning of April 29, 1863. Gen. William E. “Grumble” Jones at first planned to destroy the bridge but decided to spare it after being persuaded by the Ice family, nearby mill owners and Southern sympathizers. However, two other B&O bridges in the area were destroyed by “Jones Raiders.” If any Ice family descendants would be interested in a part in the reenactment contact Barrackville2019@gmail.com.
Thank you
We want to thank West Virginia Electric Corp. for donating the poles for our Flags Around Barrackville project. The Beautification Committee of Barrackville put up 12 flags throughout town.
Barrackville High Class of 1973
The class of 1973 met at school gym, and relived some fond memories. Saturday, there was a catered dinner at Bethesda fellowship hall, and everyone enjoyed the fellowship and had a great reunion.
Barrackville Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Phone 304-366-9372. Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Council meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Planning Commission meet the first Monday of each month.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
