Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well and survived the cold blast we had over the weekend. Temps are going to warm up a little and not get so low as it did. Well we really had a wind chill. Sunday was a crazy day to say the least, some rain, some hail, some sun, some snow, this is just a peek into the next few months.
I would like to remind everyone Town Council meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month 7 p.m. at the Rivesville Community Building for now so we can social distance. The newly formed Main Street Rivesville group meets on the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the RCB. Everyone is welcome to attend both of these meetings. Main Street will meet Nov. 10 due to the General Election.
A big thank you to all who took time to decorate the poles, they all were so nice, the winners will be announced at the Main Street meeting on Nov. 10. To those who did decorate, please clear all poles by Nov. 20.
There’s a new place in town! Scotty D’s is a food truck that sells burgers, hoagies, fries, a variety of foods. I haven’t had a chance myself to try it but I’ve heard good things. Owners are Scott Swiger and Peggy Clutter, give them a call at 304-318-7946.
Just a reminder, if you ordered subs from Rivesville United Methodisty Church today is the pick up 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. If you have any questions give me a call at 304-777-0540.
I have DNR calendars for sale if anyone is interested, proceeds go to Relay for Life survivors dinner. The cost is $10, give me a call.
Birthday wishes
Tom Heston celebrates on Nov. 9 and Tina Alltop celebrates on Nov. 10. Hope you both have a great day!
Anniversary wishes
Jim and Sherry Ice celebrated Oct. 31, while Tom and Ruth Heston celebrated Nov. 1. (love you both). Wishing both these couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
Contact me
If you have news you’d like to share email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com or call me at 304-777-0540
Hope whichever way the election went for you, we can all work together and be kind.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.