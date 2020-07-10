We have all heard the story about the man who wanted to talk to God. The man traveled all over the United States seeking out men of faith who could help him in his quest.
Time after time as he found preachers and ministers he would tell of his quest and they would take him to their respective houses of worship and each time they would take him to the back of their church and show him a golden telephone that was supposed to be a direct line to God. Each time the man would become very excited and ask to use the golden phone only to learn that the cost to use the direct line to God cost between $2,000 to $15,000 depending on the location.
The man became very disheartened with his quest to speak with God so he decided that he would give up and return to his hometown of Fairmont, West Virginia. Upon returning to Fairmont the man was attending a Sunday morning service at a small local church and he mentioned his failed quest to the pastor. The pastor’s eyes lit up and he informed the man that his church had just had one of those golden phones installed only weeks before and that if the man would like he could use it that very day. The man just shook his head and told the pastor that he didn’t have the $2,000 to $15,000 to use the phone but he appreciated the offer.
The pastor looked at the man and told him that it was not $2,000 to $15,000 to use the golden phone and informed him that it would only cost him 25-cents.
The man stared at the pastor in disbelief and asked him how on earth it could only be 2-5 cents when all of the others were $2,000 to $15,000. The pastor looked at the man and told him, “My friend you’re in almost heaven West Virginia and it is a local call!”
The story is old and there is no golden telephone that is a direct line to God.
The good news is that God has made a way for us to have direct access to Him and this access is called prayer.
Prayer is so awesome because we do not have to go and find a phone to call God, we do not have to worry about a dropped signal or a downed line.
Prayer is the most effective form of communicating with God and it is also a very simple tool to use, there are no numbers to remember, there are no buttons to push and there is no bill to pay because Jesus has already paid the price at Calvary so that we could have a direct line to God the Father.
Prayer is nothing hard, nothing complicated and nothing fancy, prayer is just talking to God pouring out your heart, your hurts and your praises to the one who created everything.
The men who walked with Jesus asked Him to teach them how to pray and Jesus gave them this simple outline of a prayer that helps us to know even today the basics of prayer.
Matthew 6:9-13
9 “This, then, is how you should pray: “‘Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name,
10 your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.
11 Give us today our daily bread.
12 And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors.
13 And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.’
Our world is a mess right now — people are afraid, people are angry and people are confused and looking for answers that they are not getting from man or the system. If you are looking for peace and answers, then it is time to return to God and the best way to do that is to seek Him in prayer.
Prayer is such an awesome tool because it gives us a time to seek God’s will for our lives, a time to share our hearts and a time to tell Him how great He is and how much we love Him.
There is no golden phone but we do have a direct line to God and as the old preacher said “Let us pray.”
