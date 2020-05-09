Ephesians 6:18a. “With every prayer and request, pray at all times in the Spirit.”
I like what Max Lucado said: “Prayer is the practice of sitting calmly in God’s lap and placing our hands on His steering wheel. He handles the speed and hard curves and insures safe arrival.”
Always be aware of prayer needs. Prayer is so much part of my daily life. God usually allows me a daily time for fervent and heartfelt prayer of six or more hours. When one spends time with God, remember to give thanks of praise.
God answers prayer as He desires and in His own time-frame; not always the way we think it should happen.
Another great way to prepare for prayer-time is to read ones Bible (Ps. 119:5. “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path.”).
P raise God for His daily blessings
R ejoice in God always
A sk God for all things
Y earn to spend quiet time with God
E agerly pray
R est in God’s hands
Submitted by Cathy Reed, President, Greater Fairmont Council of Churches
Having known Cathy now for more than 20 years, I know of her strength as a prayer warrior and a believer in prayer. I have heard her pray at evening vesper services for the work team of “Mission to the World” across America that came to Fairmont to work on people’s home for weeks at a time. I have heard her pray at some of our County Commission meetings, and I have heard her in prayerful mood describe her 43 years of being cancer free at the former Fairmont General Hospital’s “Women’s Health Awareness Day.” I have seen her diary of prayer requests which she keeps faithfully. She is an example of what she writes.
As I pondered on Thursday’s “National Day of Prayer,” I recall with joy my opportunity to pray on the steps of the Courthouse with others for many years. Many of our prayers were for the peace the Lord provides for us; the acceptance of all in the inclusiveness of God’s kingdom, and the opportunity to show our prayer by our hands and feet.
I was also reminded through Cathy of all the devotional materials available to us in prayer during this coronavirus time. There are four major places I go to read and do daily devotionals. I encourage all readers to consider one of these. They are, not in any particular order of importance, “The Upper Room,” “Our Daily Bread,” The National Council of Churches, and The Presbyterian Church, USA. These are all available on the web and will make a big difference in making your life more prayerful.
So pray in many ways: by voice, by meditation, by scripture reading, by journaling, by shutting yourself in the closet, or by reciting the prayer the Master taught us. And, when you have caught the praying attitude, consider taking it to the next level: that of fasting and of action. My prayers are with you.
Rev. D.D. Meighen, interim minister, First Presbyterian Church, Fairmont
