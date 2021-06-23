Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is doing well.
I would like to send out a big apology to all the dads and father figures out there for failing to wish them a Happy Father’s Day. I hope each of you had a great day even if I am a little late.
There will be a clothing giveaway this coming Saturday from 9 a.m.-Noon at Pumpkin Center Church of Christ at 18 Darrah Lane in Fairview. There will be clothing available for women, children and men. Guests must wear a mask, adults only — no children in the basement and there will be a limit of 4 adults in the basement at this time.
Twenty-Five Cent Yard Sale at McCurdysville Community Building this Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., indoor-outdoor, rain or shine. Tables for rent for $5 each. Food and snacks for sale also. Some items excluded from the 25 cent sale. Tables of stuff for only a quarter! Proceeds benefit the McCurdysville Community Building. For further details call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905.
Upcoming events
July 2, Rivesville Fireworks at 10 p.m., July 3, Rivesville United Methodist Church hot dog sale from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., July 3, Market on the Mon located next to the Rivesville Town Hall from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 20-24, the Paw Paw Fair; more info coming soo.
July 3, Fairview will start the day off with a parade beginning at 4 p.m. followed by speakers from 6-7 p.m. From 7-8 p.m., Fairmont State University Academy for the Arts performs and from 8-10 p.m., the Shortline Junction Band performs and fireworks at 10 p.m.
Just an FYI, the fire department will not start their pizza/sandwich sales until September.
Aug. 7, there will be a rabies clinic at the McCurdysville Community Building from 9-Noon. Rabies shots for $8 & dewormer and other vaccines at reduced rates. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. James Henderson, DVM will administer the vaccinations. Proceeds benefit the McCurdysville Community Building. For GPS, the location is 3414 Jakes Run Rd, Rivesville. Questions 304-78-7770 or 304-278-5905.
Due to ongoing pandemic concerns, there will not be a homecoming picnic this year. Plan to have it in 2022 when hopefully things will be safer.
A reminder if you are planning a birthday, graduation, anniversary party or family reunion or any gathering you would like to have outside consider the Paw Paw Park. It’s the perfect place for a gathering. Call Richard at 304-278-2642 to secure your date. Do it sooner than later time goes faster than you think.
Birthday Wishes
My brother Don Loughery, love you. Shelly Blaniar and Brent Barber. Hope each of you enjoy your special day.
Anniversary Wishes
I received this message to pass along, Happy 50th Nancy, love Papa. I sure hope Nancy and Papa share many more years of love, health and happiness.
For all you Led Zeppelin fans, there will be tribute band with special guest Kiss The Sky at Palatine Park this Saturday beginning at 7 p.m.. Bring a blanket, chair and enjoy an evening of music. I hope folks are taking advantage of these free events which have been taking place. For more info go to the Palatine Park page on Facebook.
As we get ready to go into summer, please be aware of children that are out on bikes, skateboards, etc. Remember to drive safe, we love our kids!
Got news? Call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Let’s goooo Bucs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.