I’m waiting on 5 p.m., Farmers. Today is my last workday before I’m off for 9 glorious days.
After many months of being told how essential I am, I essentially need a break. It’s been a hectic week of parades, working the fair gates, and appointments so slowing down will be a welcome change of pace. I always seem to schedule myself busier than ever on weeks when I know I need extra time. Sometimes I think I need to hire someone to sit behind me and tell me to keep my mouth closed and my hand down from volunteering, but there’s just something in my nature that makes me want to help. Maybe it’s all those years in 4-H and Girl Scouts, or just my upbringing, but I talk myself into a lot of jobs. Even while away from my desk, I’ll be writing my column for next week, attending a booster meeting (hopefully with my toes in the sand), and keeping those many irons in the fire. My lady readers will understand, even on vacation, a mom keeps going. (If I didn’t, we’d never get there, and not with the proper things packed).
Around Town
It got a bit interesting on Railroad Street the other night. While we were volunteering at the gates of the Mannington Fair for our Husky Band, Ruger and Moss decided to make a jailbreak from the kennel. Luckily we have our door camera that was going off like crazy letting us know that our training to go to the front door automatically is paying off. Turns out that while one is the chewer and the other is the digger, they’re both escape artists. Our new Superintendent of Schools, Donna Hage, delivered a message on leadership to the NMHS football team when she met with them on their second day of football camp this week.
It’s nice to see her embracing the community and being present for our youth. Welcome to the new priest of St. Peter’s and St. Patrick’s parishes, Father Binu. He takes over from Father Vincy who was rather beloved in our communities and abrupt relocation has been deeply felt by all. A tough act to follow but we’re sure Father Binu will make an equally lovely impression upon our town. Best wishes to Shirley Snodgrass who underwent a successful hip replacement. Today’s special at the Baker’s Nook is a bacon cheeseburger with Greek cucumber salad for $8.50.
Yesteryear
The “get-together meeting” which was held by the Baptist Church and St. John Baptist Church in 1922 Fairview, proved to be of so much interest that it is planned to hold a similar one in November. More than 50 people came to Fairview on Sunday morning to be present at the meeting. A joint Sunday school session was held immediately on the arrival of the Barrackville school at the church. The Rev. T. B. Lawler gave a fine talk with “Cooperation as the subject” and Miss Clara Wilson spoke on why these churches should cooperate. Miss Anna Tennant spoke of her appreciation for the churches who in connection with the Willow Tree Baptist Church are making it possible for her to have an academic course at Broaddus College in Philippi. Harold Toothman, 10 year old son of Andrew Toothman of No. 7 is at Cook Hospital with a case of typhoid fever.
Mrs. Bell Straight Smith received injuries attempting to dodge a passing automobile and is confined to her room in the home of her brother, N.J. Straight of Saxman Street in Barrackville. Will Wright of Farmington was the guest of friends in Barrackville this week. A Chicken Supper Benefit at the M.E. Church South was held. For the price of a mere 50 cents you got all the fixin’s. Plus for an extra 15 cents they’d tack on homemade cake and cream. You could stop by from 5-8 p.m. at the Blackshere Farm in Mannington where I’m sure you could pop down and picnic with some fine folks. Ad of the week: Do you realize that the Ford One-Ton Truck at $430 is not only the most wonderful truck value ever offered but the most economical means of solving your haulage and delivery problems, whether you are a farmer, merchant or manufacturer? Call Central Automobile Corporation at phone 262, located at 7 Monroe St in Mannington.
Football themes
Each home game this year will have a special “theme” to pep up the crowd and get some of that home team spirit back into Woodcutter Stadium. Keep this schedule handy so you can come dressed to impress! August 26 vs. EFHS is Marion County Board of Education Appreciation Night, wear your best game day apparel. September 3 vs Preston County is Future Huskies “Knight” with special activities for youth. Dress up as your favorite Childhood Character. September 17, vs. Brooke, we’ll honor the team members of our State Championship ‘80 and ‘81 teams on their 40th Anniversary, wear your black gear. October 15 vs. Lewis County Homecoming and the theme, “Could Five Become One?” Wear your Middle School apparel (would be nice to see some Farmington High School representation out there!) October 29 vs. Frankfort is Light ‘em Up night, wear all neon.
Birthdays
It’s a great week for a birthday! Wishing Eugene “Mongo” Opyoke, Anne Alcorn, Elizabeth Opyoke, Bart Bland, Lelia Floyd, Theresa Witt, Charlene Hawkins and Carolyn Gray (BFFS), Tom Bowman, Ted Shuttlesworth Jr., Patricia Plyler, and Sophia Tomana all a happy day.
School news
NMHS will mail students schedules beginning the week of Aug. 9. Also included will be a welcome back letter and dates for schedule changes. Remember that students entering 7th and 12th grades are required to have the Tdap and meningitis shots in order to return on the first day. Also all students entering PreK, Kindergarten, 2nd, 7th, and 12th grades are required to show proof of dental and health exams for the upcoming year. The golf team is raffling off a super nice prize package featuring clubs, golf bag, and club fitting. It’s valued at $4,000 or you have the option to take $2,500 cash. Two winners will be chosen Friday, Oct. 1st and tickets are $20. You can see any team member or Coach Hearn for your chance. Open Houses and new student registration for area schools are scheduled as follows: Blackshere, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Fairview Elementary and Middle Aug. 20 from 9 a.m.- noon, Mannington Middle will have registration on Aug. 16 from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and open house from 5-6 p.m. on Aug. 20. North Marion’s new student orientation is Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m. and new students can enroll Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Marion County Technical Center is accepting applications for programs with classes starting on Aug. 23. You can contact them at 304-986-3440 or email jay.michael@k12.wv.us.
Reunion time
The class of 1970 is back on track for their 50-plus 1 year reunion. It will take place Aug. 28 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Farmington Community Building. If you have received your invitation please return your RSVP as soon as possible. If you have not received your invitation please contact Tina Drabicky at classof70@drabicky.net. Good for them for keeping their plans!
Final thoughts
“Just failed my driving test. When the examiner asked me, “What sign would you expect to see down a narrow country road?” Apparently, fresh eggs for sale wasn’t the answer.” I’m hoping to see some signs for some fresh boiled peanuts in the red Carolina dirt this week. You can still contact me via email at scummons@timeswv.com, or on social media this week while I’m out of office. Have a great week, Farmers!
