Good morning Mannington!
Summer continues on, as it was great to have a couple of days that it was not so hot. The gardens needed rain and so this will help with the vegetables that so many folks are trying to raise. I read where someone was wanting a pressure canner. I wandered if they were canning and had not done so for some time or if they were new to the process. Hope they enjoy canning even though it is a lot of work. Great to have this winter!
Many of the state’s fairs and festivals had canceled over the last few months and then they were told that those that were still planning to open could not do so. The Gov. Jim Justice has closed all remaining events. This does not give the area entertainment near home, but it will be a way of keeping folks safe. There will be 2021 to look forward to and more time for planning. Have a good week and stay safe.
Farmer’s Market
The Mannington Farmer’s Market will be held Saturday, so get there before it gets so warm. If someone new wishes to participate, set up begins at 9 a.m. The market is still held in Trader’s Alley behind Mountaineer Florist. There might be a new vendor, someone who does not come every week or only once a month but there will be something new, that is just a Farmer’s Market. The Market opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m.
Some local vegetables maybe available, not sure what kind. It should not be too long until there will be a wide variety. To find out, it’s best to stop by and see. There have been some fruits and vegetables, plants and flowers, the selection varies each week. Several crafters have been attending with many interesting items for sale. It is best to just come out to see what folks have to offer. Plan to support the Mannington Women’s Club and vendors, as they bring something new to Mannington. The Women’s Club also has a raffle each week, with the proceeds being used for their many community projects. Stop by their tent and purchase a ticket for the basket of the week.
Mannington District Fair
The Farmer’s Market is being held in Trader’s Alley and the First Mannington District Fair was held in Trader’s Alley in 1932. As many folks know, the 2020 Mannington District Fair had to be canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus and this has happened all over the state. This was done for the safety of anyone and everyone that would be attending the fair and the community. Well, an idea has come to mind that we can still enjoy and remember the Mannington District Fair. This would be a “Virtual Fair.” The plan is still being formulated and it will also take the help of the community or anyone who might have some pictures of past fairs. There will be more information in this column and also on the fair Facebook page, with many categories.
Each day of the fair, using the dates of Aug. 3-8, would have a different theme. Examples might be the parade, Demo Derby, favorite entertainment, did you plan to bring your horse or other animal to the fair, best dressed animal, do you have pretty flowers around your home, vegetables in your garden, the list of categories will have more information next week. So, start looking through pictures and also think of taking pictures of animals that you are proud to let others see.
This year, we may not be able to have the actual fair, but we still will be able to remember past fairs and give others the enjoyment to see what we are proud to exhibit. We do not have long to get this project ready, so start now looking or taking pictures today, so that others may enjoy too.
Thank you to the community for your help and keep checking the website for ideas and categories that you just might have something to pass on.
Mannington Refuse Rate Change
Mannington residents are reminded by Mannington Refuse that the rate per month, starting July 1 will be $20.60.
More Heat Wave
The weather forecast is calling for high in the 90’s the rest of this week. If you have to be outside please be careful and drink water. Remember, if there are friends who may be older or the neighbor next door that may need some help when it is hot, please check on them. They may not have a way of keeping cool, some might even need to go to a place that is cooler during the hot part of the day.
If you have pets, please do not forget to be sure that they have plenty to drink and shelter from the hot sun. They can become overheated and it could cause their death.
It seems that this will be lasting for the next week, so please be careful and remember others.
Please Support
The numbers for COVID-19 are up and some places that have been open, serving food, and are closing their indoor service but still doing curbside carry-out. Our small places of business are still open and preparing food for us, and in need of our support. If possible, please call in an order, stop in and order or even eat in, and they will be very appreciative of your support. All of our small businesses need your help staying open. They are trying to keep merchandise that we need.
Medbridge of Mannington
Medbridge of Mannington would like to thank everyone for their warm welcome to the community. They have seen several familiar faces already and are looking forward to caring for anyone who may need primary care. Miranda Riggs is a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner and the officer is in North Point Plaza in Mannington, right beside Mountain State Physical Therapy. Feel free to call them at 681-285-1232.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
