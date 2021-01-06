Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone had a safe and Happy New Year.
The public meeting that was planned for Jan. 5 concerning the garbage ordinance has been moved to Feb. 2 at the Rivesville Community Building. There will be no changes to garbage pickup or payment for the month of January.
I just want to throw out a reminder to anyone interested that signups for the town election will be coming up soon, the Mayor position and 3 Council seats will be open. Election will be in June so if this is something you think you would be interested in keep this in mind. I’ll have more information as it becomes available.
A big thank you to the town workers and everyone who helped with the recent water leaks the town of Rivesville had. It took a few days to get things back to normal but they did it. Also a big thank you to all the water customers for their patience in this matter.
Congratulations goes out to the Rivesville Elementary/Middle school council for winning the voters choice best decorated pole, good job!
Thank you to all who participated in the Christmas pole decorating, everything looked so nice.
I’d like to remind everyone about Scotty D’s located in Rivesville. They are open Tuesday- Saturday 4-9 p.m. They are located at 143 1st. St. Call 304-816-9891 for more info.
Don’t forget the drive-thru soup luncheon being held at the Knights of Columbus Saturday, Jan. 9 from Noon-3 p.m. The cost is $10 for a quart of soup and a loaf of round bread. Call 304-534- 8696 to reserve an order. You don’t have to call in but I like to. Next weeks, Jan. 16, soup will be Stuffed Pepper, I’m told this is a popular one. I don’t know about you but I like to try and support something local.
Birthday wishes
Jan. 3, Ashlee Loughery(my niece) Love you; Jan. 4, Jimbo Suba; and Jan. 9, Judy Wright. Hope each of you enjoy!
I’d love to share your news if you’ll send it to me:
roxannsmjith3@yahoo.com or call me at 304-777-0540
I know we all are praying for a better 2021, let’s hope that holds true.
Please drive safe, we love our kids.
