Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well and ready for Christmas, so hard to believe it’s only a few days away.
This message comes from the mayor and Rivesville Town Council: there will be a public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rivesville Community Building about the new garbage rates and changes being implemented. Everyone is welcome to come discuss this important issue.
I hope everyone is enjoying the decorated poles on main st., they add some joy to our town.
I must apologize again to the Knights of Columbus, in last week’s column I stated there would not be a soup dinner until Jan. 2 which was incorrect, there was one on Dec. 19. I hope this did not confuse folks. There will be one on Jan. 2, which will be Roasted Red Pepper with round bread for $10, let’s give them our support.
Birthday Wishes
Dec. 20, Richard Keener; Dec. 21, Linda Dolog; Dec. 22, Brandy Bradley; Dec. 22, Rev. Stanley Merrifield; Dec. 24, Donnie Edwards; Dec. 25, Carole Heck; Dec, 26, William Wright; and Dec. 28, Betty Morris.
Hoping each of you enjoy your special day!
Happy Anniversary to Betty and Bernard Eddy as they will celebrate their 66th on Dec. 24. Wishing this great couple many more years of love, health and happiness.
I’m sorry I don’t have much news for you. I hope in the new year I will have so much I can’t keep up with it.
I would like to wish each and everyone of you a very Merry Christmas, I’m sure it will be a different for most of us. I hope you get to spend it with the ones you love and be grateful for everything you have.
If you have any news give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Remember to drive safe, we love our kids and if you can’t be anything, be kind.
