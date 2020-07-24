Puppy Sudz Pet Salon is now open!

It’s the eve of my 38th birthday. A day like any other day of the year, only it promises a required amount of my favorite sweet tooth pacifier, frosting.
I remember when I was in elementary school at Farmington, and I thought that building held the world with all those big kids who knew so much. Each time I transferred to a new school I felt like it was one step closer to being finished — to “growing up.” It’s funny now to reflect on how much we just want to grow up and yet we never get there.
There’s always another milestone to hit, another rung on the ladder. Age doesn’t bother me. I thought getting a mere two years shy of my 40th would hit differently, but when I sat at the dinner table with family singing Happy Birthday to Rudy the other night I thought about all the ones who no longer sit with us. Some didn’t get to see a truly old age with a long life.
When I turn 40, Rudy will be 90, the same age as my grandpa Huck who passed in 1997 and I miss oh so much. Instead of mucking around thinking about being “middle aged,” I’m excited for that milestone. If for no other reason than that week Rudy and I are going to have one heck of a party! (frosting, not optional) Emily Bronte said, “I wish I were a girl again, half savage and hardy, and free; and laughing at injuries, not maddening under them! Why am I so changed?”
While at times I do miss being younger, it’s mostly missing the simpler times with friends and family we’ve lost along the way. You can always get back what’s grown apart but you can’t get those that have passed away. Still, life goes on and not all changes are bad. Without growing up I wouldn’t have my Kyan and my Kasey which was all I ever really wanted in life to begin with. You can still be youthful when you have kids around to keep your spirit young. In that regard, I intend to live forever.
Birthdays
I’m fortunate to have a few “Birthday Buddies” who were also born on July 25. Happy Birthday to Staci Kupfner, Jennifer Blosser Hitchner, and Warren Hilsbos. Although she passed away a few short months ago, Jan Edwards Wilson never failed to tell me Happy Birthday every year and it’ll be something that I miss and think about on our birthday. The birthdays continue with my best friend, Amy Cosco and the mother of my other best friend, Martha Sweet on Monday. Finishing out the week are CJ Rice, Jamie Hamrick, and Christy Oliverio Reynolds.
Four States Mine Reunion
Organizers of the Four States Mine Reunion have made the difficult decision to postpone festivities for this year and focus on the 2021 get together. While it’s an event that many look forward to throughout the year, it’s more important that everyone stays safe until we can be together again. Hopefully many of the attendees can get together and catch up over the phone instead of face to face.
Drive In
It’s “Little League Weekend” at the Sunset Ellis Drive-In this weekend. Kids 6-12 who bring in an official baseball get in free with the collected balls going to local leagues. Featured titles this week follow the theme with a personal favorite of mine, “A League of Their Own” based on the real All American Girls Professional Baseball League with a fictitious twist. The league was founded during WWII and was active from 1943-1954. Stay for the second film and watch Kevin Costner “build it and they will come” in the 1989 classic “Field of Dreams.” Social distancing still applies and please remember this is still a cash only operation at this time.
Football/Cheer Registration
Registration packs are available by request for those interested in football and cheerleading with the North Marion Lil Huskies this Fall. Email orangeandblackfootball@gmail.com for more information or to receive your packet. Currently, practices are scheduled to begin Aug. 17 for the 2020 Season.
Veggie Drop
Connecting Link Inc. will have their first Veggie Drop of the year this afternoon. Join them at the upper parking lot at Palatine Park (by the mural) from 1-3 p.m. (or until they run out) for free farm fresh green beans. Please bring a bag or box to carry your items home as they will not be pre-bagged.
Puppy Sudz Pet Salon is now open!
New signs are up on the corner of Main and Mill Street for the Puppy Sudz Pet Salon. Appointments are filling up fast for this much needed service. Contact them at 304-266-4393 to schedule an appointment and also check out their Facebook page for more information. I think Lulu the obese boxer dog has found a new place to get her nails done. Would you call it a manicure or a pedicure?
Arts and Humanities Award
Fairmont Arts and Humanities recently announced their award recipients. North Marion High School teacher Josie Plachta was one of the honorees. A big congratulations to her on this accomplishment which is well deserved for all her hard work and dedication to the students and their craft. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 recipients will be awarded at a ceremony next year in 2021.
Bears, Oh my!
Apparently the local wildlife has not been informed that we are practicing social distancing. There have been reports of bear sightings outside of Fairview in the Crossroads Road/Haught’s Chapel area as well as up and down the hollows in Plum Run. Let’s hope these fuzzy wuzzies observe the guidelines and stay 6 feet minimum from pets and other animals on many of the farms. If you should happen to see a bear, keep back even if it’s just a little cub. Where there’s babies, mama isn’t far behind. Weighing in at around 80 pounds by the time they are one year old, these yearlings will stay with their mother for about 1-1 ½ years before she chases them out of the den to prepare for her next litter. (I looked it up to make sure I was correct that a group of cubs is called a litter. You learn something new every day.)
Sympathy Notes
Please keep the Billie family in your hearts as they unexpectedly lost Julie this past weekend. Her son John celebrated his birthday with such a heavy loss this week. As a woman of great Catholic faith, please pray for the family and loved one she left behind.
Theatre Program to Hold Meeting
Anyone interested in joining Theatre or the Honorary Thespian Troupe No. 4145 at North Marion High next year should attend the meeting Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. on Microsoft Teams. All interested students and parents can join in by emailing coliveto@k12.us for more information. Like many programs the meetings will be held virtually at this time until the risk of COVID-19 has subsided.
Farmer Facts
Did you know that during the pandemic, food prices have risen by 5.6%, the biggest jump in nearly a decade? That money isn’t passed on to farmers and ranchers, whose prices are 4.8% lower than they were a year ago. Example, retail prices for a gallon of milk were around $3.21 in April, but the farmer’s price was only $1.04. The farmer’s share is only 32%. One pound of bacon retailed for $5.77 in June with the Farmer’s price at only $0.64 and his share at 11%. (National Farmers Union Facts). This is why it’s so important to buy local! Many farmers’ markets are still operating Saturday-Sunday in the area with farmers and butcher shops taking orders to fill for individuals. When you buy locally, not only does it support your friends and neighbors but it also keeps your communities up and running as one back scratches the other.
Yesteryear
Lots of discussions are being held on what is considered patriotic as far as protesting, right to wear masks/not wear masks, and guidelines for each state around our country. I thought some of you might like to read a letter sent to the Times West Virginia back in 1922 when it was “The West Virginian.” (Letter to the Editor from Farmington, July 24th.) “Following is a resolution adopted by local union No. 4036, United Mine Workers of America, Farmington, W.V. Whereas the UMWA by an overwhelming majority vote decided to strike April 1, 1922 because the coal operators of the country refused to meet them and confer on wages and working conditions as per contract entered into at the last meeting; the UMWA have stood ready at all times to meet the operators to negotiate agreements, the coal operators have steadfastly refused to meet; now the present administration at Washington, D.C. practically outlaws the majority of the miners of the country by threatening to place the American flag over these mines and operate them with strike breakers. When the boys were fighting over there under Old Glory little did they think that in a few short years they would be standing idle, watching her wave over non union mines for the purpose of forcing them to accept a reduction in wages. Therefore it resolved that we condemn and protest this use of the American flag over non union mines as degrading to Old Glory and un-American in principle. Resolution Committee J.E. Kearney, J.B. Border, Pat Hogan and E.A. Davis.”
No matter where you stand on politics, I think we can all agree that the brave men and women who have fought under the United States Flag from the Revolutionary War to those currently overseas would probably be disheartened by the state of this country. They didn’t fight to protect us and our freedoms so we could squabble at each other like intemperate children.
Say Hello!
Our doors remain open at the Times West Virginian in this time of pandemic unlike so many other businesses. We only ask if you visit to please limit one person at the counter at a time and please wear a mask. If you do not feel comfortable traveling about, please email me at scummons@timeswv.com, drop a letter in the mail to me at PO Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26555 or give me a call on my desk phone here at the TWV 304-367-2527.
