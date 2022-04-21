Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone had a good Easter weekend, a time with family and friends. Also, I hope those who were traveling are safe going home.
I remember many, many years ago, that there were several inches of snow on an April Easter weekend. Well, from pictures on Facebook, there is snow on the Interstates east of us. It is April isn’t it? I have seen some cars passing our house and there seems to be over an inch of snow on top of the cars. They may live on top of a hill west of us. Well, just the same we will have sunshine later in the week. Just think ahead to coming events and that it is time to begin doing yard work. There has been a lot of mowing done already. There are also events being planned for summer which is coming soon. It is so enjoyable to me to see the trees awaken, the grass become green again and flowers start to bloom. Everything just becomes so beautiful and you are just looking to see everything. There are always so many wild flowers along the road to Fairmont, but this year you really can not look at them for trying to watch the road as you drive. I hope everyone has a good week, they say the last of the week will be better than today. Remember to still check on neighbors and watch out for each other. Stay safe.
Mother’s Day raffle
Sunday, May 8 is Mother’s Day. Please remember that special someone. The Mannington Fire Department is holding a Mother’s Day Raffle and the prize is a Cracker Barrel Rocking Chair and more. The tickets are $1 each and can be purchased from any fire department member or a member of the Auxiliary. Have you thought of something for the Special Mother, who just might win this very nice prize? You would also be helping a very worthy organization raise funds to support the needs of the Mannington Fire Department. All of the proceeds go to the department. Then watch for the Father’s Day raffle.
Citywide yard sale
It is that time of year again. Do you have your cleaning done and have items to get rid of? Well, start getting everything ready. The Citywide Yard Sale, sponsored by Mannington Main Street will be held May 7.
Library News
We encourage you to visit the library to explore and access all the services and programs. MCPLS offers a wide array of programs and resources that are available in person or from the comfort of your home. We have programs such as sewing and 3D printing, and resources such as Creativebug, hoopla, Libby, and Universal Class. We even have mobile hotspots for those who do not have internet access at home.
Libraries of all types continue to go above and beyond to keep their communities connected by expanding resources and embracing inclusion in their programming, resources and collections, MCPLS included.”
Mannington Booksale: Time to clean your book Shelves? We accept donations, and while you’re visiting, fill up your shelves with new reading material. Great reads can be found at the Friends Book Sale, open every Wednesday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Crafty Kids’ Club: A child’s size version of Craft Creations. Join Carol in Mannington every month as she teaches you to make new and exciting art and craft projects. This month (April), relax by the pool with a lemonade and your new fruit painted coaster! Join us on Tuesday, April 19th at 3:00p.m. for this craft. Recommended for ages 8 and up. All materials provided by the Public Library.
Novel Ideas: Teen Group – This month, come to the Mannington Public Library and explore the world of photography on Tuesday, April 26th at 3:00 p.m. Make sure to bring your phone or camera. We will use different props and techniques to learn how to make professional looking photos
Cover2Cover Book Club: The Maltese Falcon (Adult) Join us at the Mannington Public Library for a lively discussion of The Maltese Falcon by Dashiell Hammett on Thursday, April 21st at 1:00 p.m. A treasure worth killing for. Sam Spade, a slightly shopworn private eye with his own solitary code of ethics. A perfumed grafter named Joel Cairo, a fat man named Gutman, ad Brigid O’Shaughnessy, a beautiful and treacherous woman whose loyalties shift at the drop of a dime.
Pick up a copy of The Maltese Falcon by Dashiell Hammett in Mannington or place it on hold to pick up at another location. In addition, the e-book is available on Libby and the e-audiobook is available on Services. If you are interested in registering for any of the events happening or if you just would like more information stop by the library on Clarksburg Street or call 304-986-2803.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Library Book Sale is open, and if you are looking for some new reading material you might want to stop in. The Book Sale is open on Wednesday from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. They do take donations of books but you might want to check to see if they are ready to receive more donations. If you purchase books from the sale, you will be supporting projects of the library and getting some good reading material at a much cheaper price.
Joel McCann Memorial Canoe Race
Have you gotten the canoe or kayak out of storage yet? Check those lifejackets too. May 7 will be here before you know it and you need to be ready for the Annual Joel McCann Canoe Race. As always, the race begins at Hough Park near the Community Building. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a $10 entry fee. The first canoe will be put in the water at 9 a.m. The categories are Kayak (16 and over), Kayak (15 and under), Double Canoe (Adult/Adult), (Adult/Youth), ( Youth/Youth). If anyone is interested in helping, volunteers are always welcome. The race will finish in Farmington and awards will be presented and food will be available after the race at the Farmington Fire Department. Please remember that lifejackets and whistles are required before the race begins. The Flood Date will be Saturday, May 14.
Spring Clean-Up Day
The City of Mannington will hold a Spring Clean-Up Day on Saturday, May 14. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St. close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. Residents get a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically taken in the regular trash collection. However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computers, televisions, mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents who must prove residency with your water bill stub. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters, which will be manned by a city employee to ensure guidelines are followed.
BBQ Cookoff
Mannington Main Street will once again be sponsoring a BBQ Cookoff, the Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown. This event will be held May 20-22 at Hough Park and the Mannington District Fair Ground. There will be three days of food, fun and entertainment for the whole family. The family-oriented weekend will consist of barbecue competition, tasting and people’s choice. There will be pageants for babies up to age 21 years, entertainment and kids activities as well as food and craft vendors. So, mark your calendars and plan to attend.
Thinking of Others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of that may be ill. COVID numbers are dropping but there are so many other illnesses. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care. Also, remember those folks who are having to leave their homes because of war. It is dividing families as well.
Just so you know
The dates for the Mannington District Fair are Aug. 8-13. Plans are being made and finalized. So, plan to attend and enjoy the family fun and all of the food.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
