The Marion County Chamber of Commerce often uses the phrase “we work hard on our ‘quality of life’ initiatives.” Although, chambers are business organizations that promote business growth, there is a particularly key component that supports “quality of life” which is tied to the local economy.
In these days of e-commerce, mergers between large retailers, and the urge to shop outside of one’s community, local small businesses continue to fight an uphill battle. Marion County is home to many of these businesses which offer an option to the chain-store, online world. Local, small businesses support Marion County all year long and while the dollars stay here, more importantly, the decisions are made here.
When a local, small business is forced to close their doors, owners and employees lose their income, property owners lose tenants, buildings become vacant, and the whole community loses dollars that would normally turn over and over again in the local economy. It truly is a ripple effect, and it is extremely hard to bounce back.
Small Business Saturday, held each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, has become a nationwide event to encourage residents to shop at their local, brick and mortar businesses. Incidentally, the first Small Business Saturday was held only eleven years ago.
Even though Small Business Saturday has passed, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce encourages all residents to continue to support and shop all our local businesses and join us in celebrating Small Business Season!
Our theme this year is “Put Your Dollars Where Your Heart Is.” You will be seeing social media posts and other ads encouraging all shoppers to stay local and spend local. In addition, customers who support Marion County small retailers will have a chance to win $250 in gift certificates that will be given away during the season.
Keep in mind that these businesses are taking extra precautions to keep their customers safe and are working hard to make this Small Business Saturday a successful day for all.
Marion County, I urge you to show your appreciation for all these businesses that give back to this community throughout the year and join us in Shopping Small for the entire Season.
From all of us at the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, we wish you a Very Merry Christmas and Happy, Healthy 2022.
