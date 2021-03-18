Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week. There has been some sunshine and that looks nice even though it may still be cool outside. The first day of spring will be here on Saturday and that is always good to see on the calendar. This time of year, also starts to bring a lot of work for folks who try to always have a pretty yard. There is always clean up left from late fall and any branches from trees that have fallen during the winter. The one job that has not shown much need of doing is the mowing. That will start within a couple of weeks, I am sure. There are folks have started to decorate for Easter and there is the natural decoration that may be a little late this year. The daffodils are not coming up very quickly in some areas. They will be pretty anytime they are blooming.
Even though more businesses may have more people inside, does not mean that all is well and we can resume our old life. Even if we have been vaccinated, we still need to protect each other by wearing masks and being careful. Please try to follow the guidelines and stay safe. This may protect you and others.
Have a good week. Stay safe, watch out for each other and be careful.
Filing for city election
Filing for the City of Mannington’s upcoming election will begin Tuesday, March 9 and run through Tuesday, March 23. Candidates must be residents of Mannington, 18 years of age and not be under conviction of a felony or other disqualifications. A certificate of announcement along with a fee of $25 must be filed in City Clerk Michele Fluharty’s office or postmarked (if mailed) before the filing deadline. Her office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The election will be held June 1. However, early voting will take place in the clerk’s office during the period of May 19 to May 29.
Write-in candidates are required to file a certificate of announcement, in person in the clerk’s office on or before April 13 in order to have their votes counted. Only votes for official write-in candidates will be counted. No filing fee is required for official write-in candidates, but they must file financial statements, just as other candidates.
Fish dinners
Lenten Fish Dinners are being served from Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mannington. If you have not gotten a dinner yet, there are only three more dates that they will be available. It is so good that they are again able to hold this traditional event after having to close early last year. The dinners are available each Friday during Lent. This Friday, March 19 from 4-7 p.m., the dinners will be ready for pick-up curbside only. The menu consists of deep-fried cod, coleslaw, roll, dessert. This week the sides will be scalloped potatoes and corn. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for youngsters under 12 years of age. Only one more week, Friday, March 26. You still have times to get an enjoyable meal and support this yearly event.
You may place your order when you drive up to the parking lot by the church on Furbee Avenue and will only have to wait a few minutes. They are really quick about getting your order to you. Orders may also placed by phone and plan your pick-up times by calling 304-694-5166.
Thank you to all who are supporting the efforts of the organizers of this event in Mannington, a tradition during the Lenten season.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.