I hope everyone has enjoyed the sunshine and warmer days that we have had. The leaves turned color and looked so pretty but the wind that we had also changed the look very quickly. Oak trees seem to be about the only ones that still have many leaves from my view of the hills.
The mums that are very popular at so many homes really bring a spot of color. Thank you to all of the folks who have purchased flowers to help keep our town looking so nice. All of the fall decorations look great too. There are activities in the area that you might want to attend, including ones for children. If you are out driving around town on Halloween, please watch out for the youngsters that will be out Trick or Treating. They get so excited and do not always look out for cars, so we need to look out for them. We want this to be a fun evening for them.
I hope everyone has a good week with a lot of enjoyment. Remember others, check to see if an elderly person needs help, maybe just a short phone call will bring enjoyment to them. Help and take care of each other this week. Please, everyone, be wise about phone calls that you might get that are a scam. Stay safe.
Trick or Treat Night
Mannington City Council has set the date and time for 2022 Trick or Treating for Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. As a resident, if you wish to give out treats, please have your porch light on or be on your porch to meet the little goblins. If your light is not on, then Trick or Treaters know you are not participating.
Cash bingo
Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church will host a Cash Bingo on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Elks Lodge in Mannington. Doors open at Noon, early bird games begin at 12:30 p.m. and regular Bingo will start at 1 p.m. Prizes for each game will be $100 and $200 for the 21st game. Tickets are $20 per ticket for 20 games and $1 for the 21st game. Tickets can be purchased by calling 304-986-1414, 304-986-2540, 304-986-1319, 304-657-6223. Limited tickets will be available at the door.
Halloween Town
Come downtown Oct. 29 to participate in Halloween Town in Mannington. There is will activities beginning at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Come in costume and take part in the costume contest. Many of the activities will take place at Winter Garden Park on Water Street. Many area businesses will be taking part in Trick or Treating. Look for a plastic or real pumpkin at their front door to let you know if they will be handing out treats. This event is for youngsters 12 years of age and under. The sponsors are Mannington Main Street and Mannington Middle School Y-Teens. Bring the youngsters and have a really fun time in Mannington.
Upcoming events
Get ready for Shop Small Saturday, when folks are encouraged to shop locally and support small businesses on Saturday, Nov. 26. If you look around Mannington you will find several small businesses, some you might not think about checking to see what they have to offer.
Check out Something Special, Mountaineer Florist, Morris Market Place, Mannington Pharmacy, and Miller’s Hardware. Mannington has a lot to offer. Are you interested in getting more exercise? Think about North Peak Performance. They have some specials for the season. Check them out on Facebook.
Then ring in the holidays with the Annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Start planning now if you would like to participate in this annual event.
2nd rabies clinic
The Fairmont Veterinary Hospital invites the community to a vaccine clinic with proceeds to benefit the Mannington Fire Department Memorial Fund. If you missed getting your pets rabies vaccination you have another chance on Oct. 29 from 9-11 a.m. at the Homewood Fire Station on Meadow Avenue in Mannington. If you got vaccines in September that need to be boostered, this you will allow you to get them at this time. Cats must be in a carrier, dogs must remain on leashes. Payment is with cash or local checks only. Please call us at 304-363-0930 for any preventatives and to schedule booster appointments if these are initial vaccines.
Soup, Sandwich Sale
A soup, sandwich, dessert dinner will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 from 4-7 p.m. at the Fairview Senior Center. Everyone will receive a delicious dinner and a painted ceramic bowl in exchange for a donation tp the Fairview Food Pantry. Veterans will be honored at this time. Come one, come all.
Check on neighbors
The weather changes and neighbors might still be in need of some help, we still need to check on them even if it is just a phone call. It is not always weather related that someone needs help. There are falls and illness that can cause them to be in need. Sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door of just down the road.
FYI
