On Jan. 23, White Hall Town Council voted to grant funds to the Fairmont Community Youth Development Center, Woodlawn Cemetery Co., Marion County Police Reserves, Prickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation, West Virginia Three Rivers Festival, Women’s Club of Fairmont, Fairmont Chamber Music Society Inc., Maple Grove Association Inc., Beverly CEOs, Main Street Fairmont’s Feast of the Seven Fishes, the West Augusta Historical Society, On Eagle’s Wings, American Legion Mountaineer Boys State Inc. and Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Town of White Hall officials meet with the Middletown Commons marketing team on Jan. 23 to start planning their third annual Community Music Event. This year’s event will be held on July 8 at the Middletown Commons.
White Hall Elementary
Jan. 31: January Terrific Kids announced.
Feb. 1: PTO 6:30 meeting in media
Feb. 8,9,10: third grades benchmark testing
Feb. 9: Parent Teacher Conferences, 4-7 p.m. by appointment with your child’s teacher
Feb. 13,14,15: Fourth grade benchmark testing
Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day snack
Feb. 20: Professional Learning Day, faculty senate, no students, teacher training on WVGSA
Thank you to the Fairmont State men’s basketball team for inviting White Hall Elementary students and staff to be their guests at the Wednesday evening game.
Things to do this weekend
Double Vision Band will perform at Magic’s Bar & Grill, Friday beginning at 9 p.m.
Mommy & Me Painting, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. at Agnes and Alfred in the Middletown Commons featuring special guest Rapunzel. Tickets include all painting supplies, drinks, snacks and meet and greet.
Craft Show, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Kingmont Community Center
Upcoming town events
The Community Wellness Program is offering Brain Booster Classes at the White Hall Public Safety Building from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. led by Renee Marsh, licensed marriage and family therapist. Classes will be every Monday for four weeks beginning Feb. 6 in the workshop room. Parking and entrance is in the back of the building. Refreshments will be served. To sign up for the classes go to www.reneelorchtherapy.com under “services.”
North Marion Band is hosting a murder mystery dinner for Valentine’s Day titled “My Bloody Valentine!” The band kids will be acting it out for your entertainment, and they will have a delicious meal prepared and served! Two seatings: 1 p.m. & 5 p.m. at Monongah Town Hall, 430 Bridge St. Tickets on sale now for $25 per adult or $40 per couple. Meal included.
Proceeds help the NMHS Band Boosters
Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Course hosts the 19th Annual Fairmont Ice Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 a.m., Morris Park, Fairmont.
Monongah Easter and Mother’s Day Craft and Bake Show, April 8 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Easter Bunny will be present, and they will have and Easter Eggs Hunt for the kids.
Town of White Hall 3rd Annual Spring Fling Event May 6 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., White Hall Public Safety Building.
Town of White Hall Spring Clean-Up Event May 13 from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Dumpsters will be placed in the White Hall Public Safety Building side parking lot.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6pm in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
