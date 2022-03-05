I have found myself remarking frequently these past several months that we are “moving a cruise ship and not a canoe” in Marion County Schools.
As an avid river kayaker, I look forward to the summer and fall months on the serene and slow-flowing rivers of beautiful, “Almost Heaven” West Virginia. With slow, steady motion, you reach a goal.
Along the way from Point A to Point B, you learn a lot about yourself and when to adjust to the environment around you or persist when it gets difficult — all the while taking in the magnificence and sometimes thinking of ways that we could all appreciate more and do better by Mother Nature.
This past month has also prompted me to make similar connections between Marion County Schools and Malcolm Gladwell’s “The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference. By definition, a “tipping point” is “the point at which a series of small changes or incidents become significant enough to cause a larger, more important change.” In isolation, the following are celebrations, moments, or ideas:
The ribbon-cutting of the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) Center to serve all students in grades 5-8 and provide professional development for their teachers on the campus of East Fairmont Middle School.
The recognition of 12 Marion County schools, second highest number in the state only to Kanawha County, to earn the Common Ground Purple Star Award, presented by the West Virginia Department of Education, for supporting military-connected children and their families.
The first two meetings of the middle school and high school Student Summits with agendas created by and discussions led by student leaders selected from each of the county’s schools about issues that matter to them.
The “Grow Your Own WV” pilot with Fairmont State University to encourage high school students to consider the teaching profession and get a jump start on their higher education pathway.
The meeting arranged by W.Va. Del. Joey Garcia between the West Virginia Department of Education and representatives of Marion County Schools and Board of Education to share concerns over the antiquated state-aid formula and to meet the needs of evolving school systems that increasingly need unfunded support positions associated with technology, mental health, counseling, and nurses.
The meeting to renew relationships and collaborations with civil rights organizations.
The work session with the board of education and representatives of the Marion County Principals Association and other principals to discuss behavior interventions, supports and future work within Marion County Schools to consistently and proactively enforce WV Policy 4373: Expected Behaviors in Safe and Supportive Schools.
In isolation the happenings of the last month in Marion County Schools are just that, but as Gladwell reminds us “in order to create one contagious movement, you often have to create many small movements first.” In his first bestseller that was published over 20 years ago, the author discusses common features that help “messages and behaviors [to] spread like viruses do.”
Coming off of a pandemic, many are leery with a reference to a virus. But, reflect upon the profound impact that this virus posed on the entire world as it saturated every individual’s day with information, mindfulness, and unfortunately first-hand experience over a two-year period. We will forever, as an international community, be touched by this pandemic. Gladwell cites many examples of tipping points like the popularity of Hush Puppies shoes in the nineties, a steep drop in the crime rate of New York after 1990, a chlamydia outbreak in Baltimore, or the success of Airwalk skateboards. He proposes that the model that connects these tipping points include three “agents of change”:
Connectors who bring together or send a message in a community so that large numbers of people become aware. They “link us up with the world” and have a “special gift for bringing the world together.” Gladwell tell us to think of the role of the “midnight ride of Paul Revere” during the American Revolution. He was not alone in his mission in Suffolk County, Boston that night as he allegedly shouted the legendary phrase “The British are coming!” There is a lot that later unraveled in history about that night and Revere. Over 40 other men joined him on horseback, but Revere is the most famous. Gladwell tells us why.
Mavens are “people we rely upon to connect us with new information” through “word-of-mouth epidemics” because they have advice to offer us, unique knowledge, and an ability to get the information out to others.
Salesmen are optimists who are enthusiastic about persuading others of new ideas so much so that they become contagious, according to Gladwell.
When we say that school systems cannot work in isolation to improve and drive change for our students, this lends itself to Gladwell’s overall message. It takes many in a community, working together and playing a vital role as a change agent. “If you want to bring a fundamental change in people’s belief and behavior ... you need to create a community around them, where those new beliefs can be practiced and expressed and nurtured.” Societal concerns — such as teen smoking, bullying, racism, and suicide — should not all fall upon the school system, but increasingly over the years school systems have been the tool that others turn to for solutions and links to make the pieces fit.
There are environmental impacts and contexts of situations that affect behaviors, things that occur outside the school walls. But, Gladwell also reminds us that small interventions can change mindset, behaviors, and alter the environment to reach a tipping point. A small group of people in a community, coming together can tip the scales. The author points out the 80-20 rule where he suggests that “20 percent of a group tends to influence 80 percent of the outcome.” According to this principle, Gladwell uses the examples that 20 percent of employees carry out 80 percent of the work and 20 percent of drivers cause 80 percent of accidents. Tipping points are not always positive. Just as Gladwell cites that a small percentage of infected people do most of the work in spreading a disease like AIDS in North America, school systems have small numbers of students who exhibit behaviors that we need to close the circle on so an epidemic cannot occur.
We are sometimes faced with moments of woe in education, many of which are out of our control. Recovering instruction lost from the pandemic should be the primary goal of school systems right now. But, we find ourselves with a unique opportunity to work together with others in our community to, as Gladwell encourages: “Look at the world around you. It may seem like an immovable, implacable place. It is not. With the slightest push — in just the right place — it can be tipped.”
“We have, in short, somehow become convinced that we need to tackle the whole problem, all at once. But the truth is that we don’t,” Gladwell reminds us as Marion County Schools continues in its “pursuit of excellence” to make STEAM experiences pervasive, provide outlets for student voice and leadership, recognize the sacrifices of our veterans and their families, feed a homegrown workforce for the teaching profession, remain engaged with policymakers, and collaborate with others to provide interventions and supports to correct student misbehaviors.
We cannot do it alone. And this past month exhibits our commitment to the notion that “There are exceptional people out there who are capable of starting epidemics. All you have to do is find them.”
