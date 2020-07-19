Have you ever, as the Bible says, “don’t sit in the seat of the scorner”? I bet you have. We all have! For me, I was 38 years old, my son Jordan had done something I thought was reckless and I felt it was my job to tell him so.
Here is what happened. Jordan had ridden to church with his mother, sister and I. After church, his friend asked if he wanted to ride in his new car. Jordan looked at us, we looked at each other and after a few head nods, shoulder shrugs and head scratches we said “sure.” “Drive careful” I shouted as the two red-blooded American boys ran, not walked away, slowly, discussing where they were going to go while driving the speed limit, no, they ran to the red sports car the other boys parents had mistakenly given their son. Music was soon blaring out of the windows and they were off!
His mother and I looked at each other, shook our heads and got into our car, clicked our seat belts on and slowly, respectfully, pulled out of the church parking lot.
We drove home, talking about the service, how pretty Paige, my stepdaughter looked in her pink dress and items of really no interest when we saw a blur of a red car zoom by us. Paige said “Hey, that was Jordan!” His mother looked at me, I shook my head, to indicate that I had “NO IDEA” what to do about what we just saw.
Back at the house, after lunch, we discussed how to approach the issue. How to discuss with Jordan about making safer choices and how we would think twice about allowing Jordan to ride with such an unsafe driver again.
Well, Jordan finally returned home. Excited and talking a mile a minute about the cool sound system in his friend’s car, the type of wheels he had on the car, he said “and we got up to 90 miles per hour” and… that was all I heard before out of my mouth came a barrage of things I had heard my mother, grandparents and other folks who had words of wisdom for me when I had done something they disapproved of.
Things like “Do you know how fast you were going???” “Don’t you know speeding on those curvy roads could cause a car to flip over decapitating you and your unsafe driving friend??” And my favorite “Do you have any idea how your behavior has worried your mother?”
As I finally regained some composure, I was observant enough to watch Jordan’s excitement dissolve like an ice cream on a hot summer day right in front of me. His joy had turned into sadness and I had done the transforming. Man, today I can feel the rawness of that moment. The sadness on his face, the vinegar like correction I threw at him — it was painful, for both of us. It is just as painful remembering it while I am writing these words.
He just dropped his head and mumbled “sorry.” Then turned to go to his room. I looked at his mother, hoping she had a time machine handy so I could go back and redo that moment. But she did not.
Being a parent is tough. Being a stepparent is just as hard, if not a little harder. Jordan’s mother and I talked about it and decided to go to Parenting Classes. We went once a week for a few weeks. It really helped.
I want to encourage you that if you are new to parenting, if you are like me and need to find new ways to communicate to your spouse or your kids there are some great places you can get help. One of them is Family Services, here in Marion County. Carolyn Jones and her staff will talk with you and help you discover new ways to communicate and live within your family and make sure everyone lives a happy, healthy life. And reaching out for help is not a sign of weakness, it is a sign of hope for a better future for your family.
