If you want to do something that takes a minimal amount of time daily but has such a profound effect on students, let me tell you about the power of a mini-movement that occurred in Marion County Schools this week. We have said it before and it is worth the regular reminder: Schools cannot accomplish all that is tasked before us in isolation.
This past week students, parents, law enforcement, the WV Army National Guard, parent-teacher organizations, volunteers, bus operators, school and county administrators and Marion County Board of Education members wielded a new surge of power. “New power operates like a current. It is made by many. It is open, participatory and peer-driven. Like water or electricity, it’s more forceful when it surges. The goal with new power is not to hoard it but to channel it,” in the words of a TED Talk on movements.
Like every year since 1998 at its inception by the National Education Association, Read Across America Week, the first week in March around Dr. Seuss’s birthday, has been celebrated in schools across the nation. Its intent is to motivate students of all ages and families to read in special events and appearances, read for enjoyment, read for mental health, read for understanding…just read. School systems start partnerships. They share and distribute reading resources to get students excited about the power of reading.
A number of sources and research studies over decades will tell you that in reading just 20 minutes a day, researchers estimate that you are exposed to 1.8 million words yearly, therefore increasing knowledge, communication and analytical skills. Further, reading can relieve stress by 68 percent; boost mental health by strengthening your brain; alleviate insomnia by turning off devices and creating a sense of focus and calm; strengthen relationships with others by sharing in discussions about the reading; and become more empathetic by understanding more about your world, history, current events, a hobby, and the lives of others.
Students who read 20 minutes a day, regardless of age and being read aloud to or independently reading, score better than 90 percent of their peers on standardized tests, demonstrating an increase in academic achievement. The American Academy of Pediatrics found that reading “wakens a number of regions in the left part of the brain,” the part of the brain that involves understanding and meaning of words and concepts connected to memory.
We have all heard for years, whether talking about exercising or volunteering our time, “I just don’t have 20 minutes to give.” Got 5? Students who read just 5 minutes a day (the average time it takes to read several newspaper or magazine articles or a 500-word piece of writing) will learn 282,000 new words annually and score better than 50 percent of their peers on standardized tests.
So how do we keep it moving beyond the magic of this week? It is our challenge, once a current surges – just like electricity or water – to channel it so that it is sustainable and productive for many. In the same TED Talk, there are 4 steps outlined for any new power movement:
Find your connected connectors. It is “the difference between takeoff and fizzle.”
Build a new power brand. An organization needs to “cultivate a sense of community and participation” and invest. I think of #inthepursuit of excellence, Marion County Schools hashtag and motto for the 2022-23 school year.
Lower the barrier, flatten the path. The “theme of our age is that participating in almost anything has become easier” so let’s accept the challenge to make “frictionless participation” of the many even more plausible when it comes to supporting our students.
Move people up the participation scale. “Once you have recruited these new participants, the job is to keep them engaged…to nourish a community over the longer term, dealing with the many challenges, compromises, and balancing acts that requires.”
In Marion County Schools this week we put action to philosophy and our sentiment about reading. We all became actively involved.
With boots on the ground and involvement from many partners in our students’ education, and in support of our teachers and principals, you could see evidence of a surging current. It wasn’t only about reading aloud this week. It wasn’t just about Wacky Wednesday, Cat in the Hat days, or birthday cake on March 2 to celebrate a famed author’s works. It was about watching the magic of students in classrooms, the mentorship and role models present in our classrooms, the demonstration that what we do in public education matters because we know our students and staff are working to make a difference.
