Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is doing well and surviving these storms.
I would like to share the results of the town election which was held last week.
Mayor: Barbara Beatty, Recorder: Lauronza Harmon, Council: Mark Dorsey, Jim Hershman and Frank Moore. Michelle Bradley and Noelle Kolb complete the council as they still had two years left on their 4-year term. Wishing everyone the best of luck, work together to make the best decisions for the town.
The Sheppard’s Love Food Pantry will hold their food distribution at the Rivesville United Methodist Church located on Jasper Street on Saturday, June 19 between the hours of of 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. If you have any questions call Bob McGill at 304-278-7550.
Skate-A-Way in Bellview will host a School’s Out For Summer Lock-In on Friday, June 18 from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. Water and pizza will be provided and there will be games as well. Price of admission is $25 per person and you must RSVP by Noon on June 18. If you are dropping off a child, the must be signed in before they are allowed to enter. For more info or to RSVP, please call Ashley at 304-365-5587
Grant Town will host their first-ever community market on June 19 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. located at the Grant Town Community Building and Fire Department on Ballah Avenue. There will be local artisans, crafters, and food vendors. For additional information, contact Sandy at 304-280-1459.
Their will be a clothing giveaway on Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m.-Noon at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ, 18 Darrah Lane, Fairview. There will be clothing available for women, children and men. Everyone must wear a mask, adults only no children in the basement and there will be a limit of 4 adults in the basement at a time.
Twenty-Five Cent Yard Sale at McCurdysville Community Building on June 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. indoor-outdoor, rain or shine. Tables for rent for $5 each. Food/snacks for sale also. Some items excluded from the 25 cent sale. Tables of stuff for only a Quarter! Proceeds benefit the building fund. For further details call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905.
I would like to share a list of upcoming events:
7/2- Rivesville Fireworks at 10 p.m.
7/3- Rivesville United Methodist Church hot dog sale, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
7/3- Market on the Mon next to Rivesville Town Hall, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
7/3- Fairview will start the day off with a parade beginning at 4 p.m. followed by performances from Fairmont State’s Academy for the Arts, 8-10 p.m. Shortline Junction Band and 10 p.m. fireworks.
Just an FYI, the fire department will not start their pizza/sandwich sales until September.
7/20-24- Paw Paw Fair, I’ll have more info as the time comes closer.
8/7-Rabies Clinic at McCurdysville Community Building from 9 a.m.-Noon. Rabies shots for $8 & dewormer and other vaccines at reduced rates. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. James Henderson, DVM will administer the vaccinations. Proceeds benefit the building fund. For GPS, the location is 3414 Jakes Run Rd, Rivesville, WV. 26588. Questions – call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905.
Due to ongoing pandemic concerns, there will not be a homecoming picnic this year. Plan to have it in 2022 when hopefully things will be safer.
A reminder if you are planning a birthday, graduation, anniversary party, family reunion or any gathering you would like to have outside consider the Paw Paw Park. It’s the perfect place for a gathering. Call Richard at 304-278-2642 to secure your date. Do it sooner than later time goes faster than you think.
Happy birthday
Rose Hayes, Butch Bradley, Jennifer Eddy, Stephanie Paugh Henderson, Penney Schell, Jim Schell, Maddie Jones. Hope each of you enjoy your special day.
I would like to ask the readers if they would send birthday cards to a friend that I refer to as “ Gypsy.” Her real name is Clara Hendricks and she will turn 90 on Monday, June 21. If you would like to send a card her address is;
Clara Hendricks P.O. Box 384 Rivesville WV 26588, I’m sure she would love hearing from everyone.
I would also like to wish my granddaughter Madison “Madi” Smith a very happy 9th on June 21. It doesn’t seem all that long ago that I was announcing to everyone that I was getting a granddaughter, after having 3 sons that was a real treat. Don’t get me wrong, I love my sons with all my heart but to be told to “start buying the pink” was quite a treat. She is the ray of sunshine on a gloomy day, she’s my best girl buddy. Madi never forget “I love you a bushel and a peck, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.”
Happy anniversary wishes
Judy and Gary Wright, Jennifer and Rob Eddy, Michelle Morris and Brian Bartlett, my son and daughter-in-law Travis and Jeanie(love you both). I wish all these couples many years of love, health and happiness.
I would like to send out a BIG THANK YOU to my son B.J. for writing my column for about the last month or so. I was getting to the place I could barely see the computer and had to constantly call for his help, one day he said why don’t you just let me do it. I think he figured it would be easier, lol. So I would give him the info and he would type it in and send it. Well I finally got the problem fixed, I needed cataract surgery which I had done last Friday and everything is going great! My sight is getting better every day. As the song goes “I can see clearly now,” what a difference.
As we get ready to roll into summer, please be aware of children that are out on bikes, skateboards, etc. Remember to drive safe and we love our kids!!
Got news? Call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Let’s goooo Bucs!
