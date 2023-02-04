Isaiah 58:8: “Then your light shall break forth like the dawn, and your healing shall spring up quickly… and the glory of the Lord shall be your rearguard.”
Isaiah’s nation is compared to ours. They appeared to be righteousness and to act humble. But they disagreed with Isaiah on fasting and true faith. Isaiah says true faith is to loose the bonds of injustice, oppose oppression, share your bread with the poor, bring the homeless unto your house, and cover the naked. Only then, Isaiah says, shall your light break forth, your healing be complete, and the glory of the Lord be your REAR GUARD. Chapter 59 continues this theme.
The Lord invites us to let our rearguard be our guide and sense God’s presence in our past. In the same way, in driving, we need to use our rearview mirror to see what dangers or problems might be behind us, to maintain the path ahead of us, and be secure in the present moment.
In our faith journey it’s the same manner. Communion and Baptism; Lent and Advent; Creation and Forgiveness; all have a past. Our country has a past we can’t ignore. And it’s particularly evident in our legislature and the attack on the so called Critical Race Theory. Right wing politicians — most who claim deep religious roots — say we shouldn’t teach the past because it might upset children and families, lead to mental health anxiety, and cause rebellion in our country. Plus, after all that our grandfathers and great grandfathers did should be of no consequence to us. But, these so-called Christians should read Exodus 20:5, “For I the Lord your God am a jealous God, punishing children for the inequity of parents, to the third and fourth generation of those who reject me, but showing steadfast love to the thousandth generation of those who love me and keep my commandments.”
As we honor Black History Month, we need to display these heroes and not hide or hinder their teaching. To do so is to disregard the rearview of history. The past of our faith is as important as the past of our history.
And this is causing young West Virginians (18-34 years) to consider leaving the state if all these divisive social issues bills are passed by the Legislature. This information was released Wednesday by the West Virginia Coalition for Truth in History, a statewide group of mostly individuals started in the Presbyterian Church in Morgantown who support teaching all aspects of history to ensure critical thinking skills for the future. Fifty percent of this age group say they could see leaving West Virginia within five years, with only 25% saying they definitely would not. The top two reasons for leaving are better jobs elsewhere, 84%; and concern about the direction of the state’s politics, 60%. “This (poll) validates what we and others have been saying for two years,” … said John A. Bolt, co-president of West Virginia Coalition for Truth in History.
According to the poll, 91% of respondents agreed that “government should focus on lifting people up and improving opportunities for everyone and not on telling people what they can and cannot do in their own lives.” Only 7% disagreed. More than three-fourths of respondents, 76%, said they have varying degrees of concern that legislators are spending too much time and attention on divisive social issues like abortion, school prayer, critical race theory and gay marriage, among others. Seventy percent of voters between the ages of 18 and 34 oppose banning teaching critical race theory in schools. This has been a focus of many in the Legislature since the 2022 session, despite no credible evidence it is being taught in K-12. Overall, 54% of voters opposed such a ban.
The Coalition for Truth in History began as an outgrowth of “Dismantling Racism.” And that led to an innovated project called, “Listening for Racial Understanding.” Savanna Shriver wrote an award winning story of this in the Times West Virginian edition of, Sat. Jan. 21, 2023.
We need to see where refusing to look in our rearview mirror of history and faith has caused violence, prejudice, sexism, and racism. And not to see the rear guard of the Lord being a light to us has caused us to be exclusive. May we begin listening to what looking in the rearview of history tells us.
