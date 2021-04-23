2 Corinthians 5.19: That is, in Christ God was reconciling the world to himself, not counting their trespasses against them, and entrusting the message of reconciliation to us.
We have struggled in our country with unity and of reconciliation. And likewise, we have struggled with these words by Paul as examples of living together and reconciliation.
Our country was founded, not as a call for believers of all faiths, but as a sign of Manifest Destiny. It was first echoed by Puritan preachers which held the United States was a land bestowed on them and their race by God. In 1790, the first American Congress made citizenship available only to any “free white person” who had been in the country for at least two years. In 1882, the Chinese Exclusion Act blocked Chinese immigrants and expanded to exclude most Asians, upheld even in 1922 when the Supreme Court said that citizenship should be granted as the Founders intended “only to those who they knew and regarded as worthy to share it with them, men of their own type, white men.” (Atlantic Magazine, May 2021, “Dispatches” by Caitlin Dickerson.)
Paul had been a fervent right-wing Jewish Zealot. Born and raised in Tarsus, he and his family were derived from the tribe of Benjamin and were Pharisees by persuasion, which meant that young Saul became very legalistic as he studied under the rabbinical school as his teacher Gamaliel led him. He would write, “I advanced in Judaism beyond many of my age.. so extremely zealous was I for the traditions of my fathers.” (Galatians 1:14). His zeal and fanaticism turned violent as he stood in approval of the stoning of Stephen and the Christians.
Violence to preserve the faith was quite acceptable to him. As written in Acts 9:1-2, “Still breathing threats and murder against the disciples of the Lord, Saul went to the high priest and asked him for letters to the synagogues at Damascus, so that if he found any belonging to the way, men or women, he might bring them bound to Jerusalem.” The high priest approved. In defending his radical faith he was defending his country which didn’t protest the killing of non-violent Christians.
But, as we all know, on that road to Damascus, he saw a great light and became instantly changed or converted. He embraced the faith he has persecuted and killed for. And it would result in an attitude of reconciliation. Circumcision was removed as a condition to follow Christ; eating habits were changed; and professions were not condemned. Paul would stay at the house of Simon the Tanner (whom the Jewish faith condemned) to show the force of reconciliation that the faith has.
Saul, who had now, changed his name to Paul, still kept a few of his old beliefs: namely one of women’s inequality. But, overall, salvation was expanded to all; acceptance without exception, interpreting glossolalia in an intelligent way, gifts of healing, and resurrection.
However, in the verdict of Derek Chauvin I sense a feeling of reconciliation among our country — a new breath for Black Lives Matter, for our police officers, and for persons of faith, color, culture and common sense. There appears to be a move from reform to transform; a move not just from one sector of our society but to all sectors — from immigrants to personal care givers; from unsheltered homeless to landlords and business owners. As I have said, “America appears to becoming a more human country.”
The over 70 Court decisions to validate the 2021 election; the decision in Minneapolis, and the re-reading of Paul is bringing us hope to reconcile our county, counties and cities across our nation. May our faith reflect this hopeful new conscious.
