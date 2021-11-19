Reconsider Church?

In the beginning, it was not a choice for me. I was reared in the church and it was a part of the rhythm of my life.
I went to church because it was what we did.
What I remember about church growing up was that it was what we had to do to be saved.
Saved from?
Get into?
Experience?
The church was a building, a location that I went to pray, read the Scriptures, sing, hear the preacher, hear an altar call, be prayed for, go home, come back and do it all over again 3 or more times a week.
All of this was done to assure my salvation from hell and reserve my place in heaven. Through going to church I could receive the high I needed until the next hit, I mean service.
I later came to realize that many churches had mixed up their idea of the kingdom with the church service, abundant programs, and statistical reports.
Even after I became a pastor and had the opportunity to learn and be coached by some of the best and well known clergy in my denomination, I wanted to create the best church and fix the institution.
How was church? Let me get my scorecard out. We had this many people in church, this many new members, baptisms, nothing that happened before or after during the week belonged on the scorecard.
Jesus didn’t pray for conversions, new members, buildings, or institutions. Jesus was praying for his disciples and not only them, but for everyone that came after them as well and that includes you and me.
Jesus didn’t use his time on earth building an institution, he spent his time eating with them, healing them, drawing the wayward ones back into the fold. He spent his time on earth after his resurrection showing them how to be one, by caring for and loving each other. He was creating a new culture, a movement that the religious leaders thought was sacreligious.
Jesus must have known if the church leaders of the day had trouble getting along that those who would come after might too.
Jesus’ prayer hangs in the liminal space between earth and heaven, between time past and time present and time yet to come.
When Jesus says, “I pray they will be one, Father, just as you are in me and I am in you. I pray that they also will be in us, so that the world will believe that you sent me.”
(John 17:21 CEB)
Jesus is not praying for us all to get along, he’s not praying for all of our differences to be eliminated, instead he prays for our oneness. That the world will notice this movement of a church that is not bound by institution, doctrine, walls, programs, or our worship styles.
He prays that we will partner with him and God and our community [world].
John Wesley, credited with founding the Methodist movement said, “The world is my parish.”
He prays that our oneness in spite of our differences would be the reconciliation of all things. That — WE the Church — can learn to love one another and see the humanity — children of God — in each other even when we can’t see eye to eye on much of anything else.
Reconsider Church?
The Church is meant to be a movement of people partnering with God and the Community whether we agree or not, whether we share the same politics, or doctrine or not.
Unity is not of our own making. It is God’s intention for the Church to be collaborators serving the commUNITY together.
