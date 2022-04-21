I recently purchased a product called the Memory Medallion to place on my husband’s headstone. It contains a digital memorial page that anyone visiting his gravesite can access through their cell phone. I purchased one with an image of my husband on the outside and inside the swivel lid is a QR code that you take a photo of, and it will direct you to his personal memorial page online. You can add up to 999 photos, videos, links to online content such as an obituary and narration that talks about your loved one. I have treasured the time taken to build the memorial and the kids will add their own thoughts and stories as they are able. This product can be used for things other than personal memorials; it has been used at the 911 Memorial in New York and placed on many historically significant buildings. I urge you to check them out.
PTO Meeting
PTO meeting will be held April 27 at 3:30 p.m. at the school playground, weather permitting. There are only a few meetings left for the school year, and we would like to have an end of the year event. But volunteers and helpers are much appreciated.
$10 Spaghetti Dinner
Plans are complete for the Spaghetti Dinner Saturday, April 30 from 11-4 p.m. at the Barrackville Lions Community Building. It will be a drive-thru pick up event. Have a ticket or correct change when you drive past the entrance. Someone will be there to take your ticket and hand you your meal. Easiest lunch ever. This is our biggest fundraiser to support the First Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival. For tickets see Sharon Gump, Cari Casuccio, Pat Whitescarver, Bobbi Mohrman, Sara Carpenter, or Diana Marple at 304-376-1759 or email Barrackville2019@gmail.com
Thank You to the Lions Club
Thank you to the Barrackville Lions Club for sponsoring another wonderful Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. Pat Whitescarver filled 5,000 eggs to be hidden and hunted! Special eggs were hidden in three areas for different age groups for prize baskets for the special kids that found them. It was a wonderful morning with so many happy kids. Thank you to all the volunteers who came out to “hide” the eggs and the Easter Bunny who volunteered, (Gabe!) to make the morning special!
The Lions Club are also the sponsors of the Christmas In Our Town event scheduled this year for Dec. 3. This year they are planning all the activities from previous years; a Parade, chili hut, vendors, the whole works with an extra surprise or two! Keep an ear out for announcements of the first meeting and please volunteer to make this year even more magical and special.
Paint Party
Join us for our second paint party festival fundraiser Saturday, May 14 at 4 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. We will be painting rain boots filled with spring tulips! Such a fun and easy project to paint. First time painters are welcome as well as those that know their way around a canvas a little better. Cost will be $25, and the canvas will be 11X14. All money will go toward the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival June 18. Register for a seat at Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759. Registration is limited to 25 seats.
Barrackville Town Hall
Barrackville Town Hall is looking for pole workers to work Saturday, June 11 and Tuesday, June 14 for the general election to be held at the Barrackville Community Building. Contact the town hall at 304-366-9372 for more information. Early voting will be held June 1 to June 11 during regular weekday business hours and also from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 and Saturday, June 11.
Volunteer Fire Department Thank You
Thank you to the members of the Barrackville Volunteer Fire Department for assisting during the 4-H project presentation by Gabe Mileto last week. They set up a safe landing zone for the helicopter from HealthNet. We are blessed to have such a responsive and active volunteer fire department in our community.
Women In Wellness Health Fair
Presented by Optimum Energy Vibes. May 7 from 12-4 p.m. We invite you to come out and visit a variety of health and wellness booths to learn new approaches to your current health concerns enhance your physical fitness, wellness and nutrition routine. See what opportunities our community has to offer. Raffle prizes and healthy snacks provided. 1000 Green River Dr., Fairmont, just off Industrial Park Road. Contact optimumenergyvibes1000@gmail.com for more information.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Wednesday.
