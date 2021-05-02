Marion County Board of Education is sponsoring a Summer Send Off Drive-thru on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
The event will take place at the Marion County Board of Education parking lot from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Families with children in grades Pre-K through twelfth grade are invited to attend. Families will stop by the front door of the MCBOE building, inform staff members of the grade level(s) requested, and a bag of supplies will be delivered to the vehicle.
The purpose of this event is to promote the love for reading and help decrease summer learning loss by providing students with trade books. Parents and/or guardians will receive suggestions and strategies on how to incorporate the books in their summer activities. Our hope is that students will continue to read and progress with reading skills, and continue to strengthen their love of reading.
Marion County Schools is excited to announce the receipt of the Student Opportunity for Learning and Engagement, SOLE, Grant. The grant funds will provide for an engaging and fun summer learning experience to all students in Marion County from June 7-29. The elementary and middle school students will attend full day sessions from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day and the high school session will last from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p..m Transportation and meals will be provided at the elementary and middle school sites, and transportation and snacks will be available for high school students.
The focus of the summer SOLE experience will be on accelerated learning with enrichment strategies and, if needed, interventions to bridge the learning loss from COVID-19 related closures.
The students at all levels will be challenged to solve problems derived from curriculum especially designed for this type of group work endeavor. Core subjects will be presented in ways not typically presented in a regular classroom setting. The elementary students will experience “Lit Camp” integrated approach with math, science, wellness and social emotional components.
The middle school students will develop math patterns necessary for all levels of math classes, participate in an English Language Arts problem-based learning activity, produce inventions with the help of STEM tools and investigate careers and social emotional opportunities. The high school enrichment classes will combine social studies and ELA in a problem-based learning unit, shift their math mindset with a Stanford University based algebra unit, and perform science experiments in the three high school science domains of Earth and space science, life science and physical science. It is our goal to make these programs educational and enjoyable for every student.
In addition to these programs, Marion County will offer our traditional credit recovery programs during the same time period. We are able to offer credit recovery at no cost because of its inclusion in the SOLE grant funding. Registration is now open for all of these programs on the Marion County Schools website, marionboe.com, and Facebook page, Marion County Schools, WV. Please register your student for a “fun” educational experience.
Be well, stay safe!
