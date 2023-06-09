The Town of White Hall will be holding its 3rd Annual Community Music Event at Middletown Commons on July 8, 2023, from noon to 10 p.m. As the event draws near, we will be highlighting one of the performers each week. This week we are presenting the Top Shelf. The Top Shelf will start their set at 3 p.m.
Top Shelf is a high energy cover band comprised of seasoned musicians from the Fairmont/Bridgeport area. They play a wide variety of hits from the 60s through the 80s. Recently voted one of the top three bands in the Best of Harrison Competition, Top Shelf has something for everyone. Backed by a rock-solid rhythm section and two amazing guitarists, the vocal harmonies create a high-quality sound that will have you dancing in your seat.
June 15 Summer Sole begins.
The Town of White Hall will be hosting a Health Fair at the Middletown Commons on June 10, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Coffee and Cars, June 17, 2023, from 8 to 12 noon at the Middletown Commons.
Detailing World, located at 2600 Middletown Commons Dr, Suite #246, Whitehall, WV will have a wide range of stock and will feature a selection of premier car detailing brands and products, ranging from polishers to protective coatings. The Grand Opening will be Saturday June 17, 2023, from 12 to 6 pm. The Grand Opening will have a car show, face painting, giveaways and more.
Town of White Hall, Marion County, West Virginia, will hold a public hearing on Monday June 12, 2023, in the Town Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop, White Hall, WV at 6PM. The purpose of the public hearing will be to discuss and hear public comments with respect to Ordinance 23-005 An Ordinance Revising Ordinance 23-001, Establishing a Nonresident Police Service and Public Works Fee for significant incidents occurring within the Boundaries of the Town of White Hall.
Marion County Rescue Squad, First Aid & CPR classes June 24, 2023. CPR/First Aid for the public 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. cost is $60.00. CPR/First Aid for Health Provider 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. cost $50.00. At the White Hall Public Safety Building 118 Tygart Mall Loop, White Hall WV. Call 304-363-6246 ext. 201 to register.
Town of White Hall’s 3rd Annual Community Music Event at the Middletown Commons – July 8, 2023, from noon to 10 p.m. Event features six bands. Line-up includes:
• A special performance by Becky Sanders
• New Diesel Trio
• System Buckers
• Top Shelf
• Empty
• Marshall Lowery
• The Davisson Brothers Band
Event will be held behind the Middletown Commons and includes a Corn-Hole Tournament, Food, and activities for the kids.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6pm in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop, White Hall. Schedule may vary with holidays.
