Good Morning White Hall!
After having 90 to 100 degree temperatures, it is a relief to get back to normal. Life is a little more normal but we still need to be careful and hope that there is no setback to the virus!
Silver Sneakers (Silver Plus)
Next Level Fitness located next to Gwynn Tire by the Middletown Commons, has started a Silver Sneakers (Silver Plus) programs.
The classes will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, at 10 a.m. For any questions, you may call Shawna at 681-214-4184.
More Grace Outreach
More Grace Outreach is located outside of White Hall in Taylor County on Route 250.
Free food, clothing and household assistance is available by appointment by calling 304-435-5470.
White Hall Council Meeting
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, approval of the minutes, and citizen’s concerns.
John Dodds spoke about running for the House of Delegates, Vanessa Lasinback mentioned what a great community White Hall is to live in, and a letter of thanks was read from the Marion County Teen Court.
David Shields, fire chief of Valley Volunteer Fire Department, reported 68 monthly calls for May, with 24 in White Hall consisting of 10 emergency medical, 10 vehicle, 1 automatic fire alarm, 1 special detail, and 2 fuel spills.
Chief Guerierri reported; 627 calls for May, 127 citations (shoplifting, speeding, drug possession), hope to have Officer Funk back soon and need replacement of police cruisers. Calls to thank the department for their service!
Lawyer Trey Simmerman reported addressing questions as they arise, Roxbury Road, policy review, and annexation of Courtney and MVB.
Maintenance/Public Works; potholes are being patched, cleaning up at old Town Hall, and meeting with Department of Highways about road in front of First Exchange Bank.
Cindy Stover, town coordinator’s report: Early voting at the Municipal Building went well, handicap ramp in back of building will be looked into for estimate, anyone needing it was let in the front of the building (please call office).
Unfinished Business:
Green River Group has done the Viking and Doe Run repair and performance and payment bond will be handled by the engineer.
New Business to Consider:
The budget revision was approved as is, needs to be done one more time. Logo suggestions will be taken home and looked at. Steptoe & Johnson invoice was approved.
The area by the Public Works Building was approved for a cost analysis by the Town Coordinator.
Sponsorship policy was approved as was an Election policy approved.
Family first coronavirus virus policy April 1, 2020 was approved.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My articles for White Hall will be in Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by!
