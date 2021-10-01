My father was one of those people who was very confident in the things that he knew of the world.
We hated to watch mystery or detective shows with him because he always knew “who done it.” I can’t remember a single time that he was wrong. It became something of a game to try to figure out who did it before he did. It never worked. He was always right, and always first.
But for someone who was so certain about so many things — rarely surprised by events or circumstance — he was full of curiosity and questions about religion.
My father came to faith late — and with many questions. His Bible study teachers remembered classes going on long when he got on a tear.
His pastors remembered many appointments when he showed up with questions to be answered. I remember being a first-year college student at West Virginia Wesleyan College, coming home to be quizzed about my introductory Bible course until I reached the frustration point and walked away. For someone who knew so many things, religion just seemed to bring about so many questions.
How do you approach life? How do you approach faith? Do you know all the answers? Are you certain? Or do you have questions? How open are you to having a new perspective opened for you?
In scripture, people seek to define Jesus — to define who he is and his purpose in the world.
In John 6:22, the people seem to believe that Jesus is the one who will always feed them. They are following him around after he feeds 5000 people, perhaps believing that he will continue to do this same miracle, over and over. They seem as confident as my father was at solving mysteries. But when Jesus speaks, he draws their attention to his overarching purpose, that Jesus comes to give life abundantly.
Jesus, Son of God, was given to the world to point us all toward his Father, our creator. Rather than being a predictable prophet, Jesus was always seeking after God and pointing the way for us.
Sometimes we find ourselves in the same place as the people in John 6, expecting Jesus to do what we want, rather than allowing Jesus to show us what God has in mind.
My prayer for us this day is that we will allow Jesus to continue to surprise us — showing us the way to the Father.
People sometimes say that God works in mysterious ways. Sometimes that’s uncomfortable for us. And yet, this unpredictability has always been a part of the way that God works.
Our challenge is to remain open and willing to be led by the Holy Spirit to the places that God has in mind for us to bring hope and build relationships with those who God loves. May you be led by the Spirit today into relationships that allow you to grow into the fullness of Christ.
