Good Morning White Hall!
Halloween is tomorrow evening, and the decorations for Halloween and Thanksgiving are just fantastic!
Trick or treat will be held in White Hall, tomorrow evening, from 6-7 p.m.
Please be aware this could change based on the color on the state COVID-19 map at that time.
The full moon will be in the sky tomorrow night and it will be our second full moon of the month! When that happens it is called the blue moon and only happens every two or three years!
White Hall history
Our first mayor in White Hall was William McIntire! His wife, Norma, was also on the Town Council. She laughingly called herself “the mouth,” and mentioned how proud she is of White Hall. Norma is 91 years of age and a joy to talk to.
When Norma called she also mentioned how great White Hall early voting was and how fantastic in and out voting was.
Thank you Norma, for all your years and service to White Hall!
Community Educational Outreach Service
The Community Education Outreach Service, or CEOS, Yearbook, Budget, and Executive Board Meeting will be Monday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. at the Marion County Visitors Center, and on Zoom.
The Nov. 19 County Council Meeting will be 10 a. m., via Zoom, the host club will be Bunner Ridge.
The committee reports are due to the County Chairs no later than Nov. 19.
The WVU Extension Office will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Beverly CEOS
The Beverly CEOS will have their meeting Nov. 9, at 1:30 p.m. at the Old Nixon School. Masks and social distancing will be followed.
The lesson leader will be Carol Merrill and the lesson will be “Famous Trees and What Makes Them Famous.”
Patti Connor and Vicki Crandel will celebrate their birthdays this month! Happy Birthday!
White Hall Elementary School
Upcoming events at White Hall Elementary School;
Oct. 30, Halloween parade along with a Walk-a-Thon at 1 p.m.
Nov. 2, End of 9 weeks
Nov. 2 and 6, End of 9 weeks
Nov. 2 and 6, 9 week celebration—Virtual Field Trip
Nov. 3, Election Day, no school
Nov. 10, report cards sent home for Cohort A
Nov. 10, PTO meeting—Virtual 6 p.m.
Nov. 12, report cards sent home for Cohort B
Nov. 16, Picture retake day and pictures for distant learners after 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 23-25, Non-Tradition Days, staff reports to work and students work on packets sent home
Nov. 26, Thanksgiving
White Hall Town Council meeting
The Town of White Hall Council Monday meeting, was held in the chambers at the Municipal Building, using social distancing.
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
The House of Delegates of the 50th District Joey Garcia discussed his platform, in Citizens’ Concerns.
The EMS Report; 821 calls in the month of September. The Marion County Rescue Squad is still in the process of hiring for the White Hall Station.
A community member will be fulfilling community service hours starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday after the meeting. He will be helping with Town clean-up in White Hall for five days.
The Annexation Committee is continuing to look at properties to join the Town, and modify the annexation brochure to a one-page brochure, with bullet points for clarification and requested a worksheet on the Town website for residents and businesses to enter figures to see how much their taxes will be.
Public Works employee, Cameron Michael and Engineer Brad Pigott, met to look over the issue on storm water on Nichols Drive, and came up with the solution to divert the water that is going into resident’s yard. Kittle Excavation has been contacted.
A motion was made to revise the vacation for all full-time hourly employees and was approved.
Lt. Les Clifton reported 595 calls for service and 45 cases for the month to date for the White Hall Police Department. The department will be assisting Walmart from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Nov. 7, 10 and 27 for Black Friday.
Engineer Brad Pigott reported there should not be a concern about needing an easement for work on storm drainage on Nichols Drive because it appears in the right-of-way for Nichols Drive.
The Budget Revision was tabled.
The Director of Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau will set aside some funds for certain fairs and festivals.
A letter will be mailed to applicants who to applied for hotel/motel funds to make them aware of new procedures. Updates will also be on White Hall Facebook page.
Opening a beautification program capital project account of $3,000 per quarter was approved.
Updating vacation policy for employees was approved.
Final remarks were made by the council and adjournment.
