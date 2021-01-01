After some warm 50 degree temperatures, too much rain, snow and then rainy on New Years’ Eve and New Year’s Day, we might be back to winter!
Happy New Year to everyone and we can only hope our circumstances will get better and not worse!
To those of you who are older, and used Silver Sneakers to exercise and visit, I noticed an advertisement on TV that you can check in to Silver Sneakers.com. I miss the friendliness and the exercise so I checked on the class, and you can check in with several different levels.
Please recycle newspapers, white paper, and catalogs, but red or green paper, ribbons, or bows need to be tossed in the trash or better yet they can be used next year. Unfortunately they cannot be recycled.
If you do use store gift wrap or holiday cards, make sure the label says they are made of recycled paper.
Please keep using your mask, 6 foot distancing, and sanitizer. The regular flu will be showing up soon, so get your flu shot and be careful while you are out and about!
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to my daughter-in-law Mendy Holbert and my granddaughter-in-law Mandy Espanol! They are both special and I hope they have a fantastic New Year!
Thank you
After a beautiful Christmas, I ran into a problem on Saturday night. I was snuggled up with my blanket watching TV in my living room, and I realized I was felling chilly. I checked my thermostat and it only had 66 degrees. Uh oh!
I checked with my son who knows furnaces, and he said check my propane just to be sure. There was none! OOPS!
I called Parco Propane and even though it was 10 o’clock at night and 18 degrees, and Christmas weekend, they were at my house in no time.
Thank you to the nice guys who took care of everything. Their smiles and good work made my Christmas weekend something to remember with good memories.
Hobby Lobby
For those of us who love Hobby Lobby, it will be moving into the former Eastpointe Kroger location, on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, officials confirmed Wednesday.
Different times
After going to Bridgeport High School and living in that area, it is hard to think of Eastpointe as anything but Bridgeport hill.
Bridgeport hill used to be the big hill between Bridgeport and Clarksburg.
Of course the fact that a Bridgeport sign is now by Central Supply, which used to be my Dad’s dairy farm, and NAPA is not in White Hall, but in Fairmont is just as confusing! “The more things change, the more they stay the same,” doesn’t seem to apply anymore!
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert @yahoo.com.
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
