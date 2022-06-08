Good morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying the beautiful weather we’ve been having.
I’d like to once again remind folks to please clean up their grass off of the road after mowing. Once again, I will remind everyone Rivesville has an ordinance about grass not being cleaned up and you could get fined. Also please clean up after your dog when walking he/she. it makes life a little easier for all.
Don’t forget the Relay for Life being held this Friday, June 10 from 6-11 p.m. at Palatine Park. Survivors walk begins at 7 p.m. Come out and support survivors, those who are battling this fight and for those who didn’t make it . This ugly disease needs to end!
If you like yard sales you may want to visit the community yard sale being held Saturday, June 11 in Fairview. If you need a place to set up there are free spaces available at the town park, call 304-449-1642 to reserve your spot. THe First Exchange Bank and the Fairview Post Office will have maps available on the day of the sale. To get your spot on the map call 304-449-1642
The following are some upcoming events:
June 15: Retirees of Fairmont Clinic will meet at 1 p.m. at SayBoys Restaurant, for any questions call Bonnie Kelley at 304-278-5817.
June 18: Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry food distribution, 9:30-11 a.m. Please arrive before 11 a.m. If you are in need of an emergency food box please call 304-278-7550 or 304-534-2950.
July 2: Rivesville United Methodist Church Hot Dog Sale from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
July 2: Rivesville July Celebration beginning at 4 p.m. and will end with fireworks.
July 19: Paw Paw Fair
I’d like to remind everyone if you need a place to hold a birthday, graduation, retirement party etc. call Richard at 304-278-2642 or Roger at 304-290-8040 to reserve the Paw Paw Park. It’s such a nice park with covered picnic tables, bathrooms, things for the kids to play on and more and you have privacy, it’s ideal!
Carolyn and Richard Keener would like to send a big congratulations out to their grandson Mikey Parker as he recently graduated from Fairmont Senior High. Along with the Keener’s I send my best wishes to Mikey also, reach for the stars young man, you can do it!
Anniversary wishes
I’d like to send a big congratulations out to Dick and Judy Keefover as they recently celebrated 65 years! Wishing you both many more years of love, health and happiness.
Birthday wishes
Roger Wolfe, Chad Gerau(my nephew by marriage, love you) and my great niece Sophia Hibbs(love you). I hope each of your birthday’s are blessed.
Just a reminder email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com or call 304-777-0540 if you have something you’d like to share.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.