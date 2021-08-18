Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope all is well and everyone is enjoying the last few days of summer.
The Blessing Box is up next to the Rivesville Town Hall. Please feel free to leave some items and if you need something feel free to take some. Thank you Short Story Brewery for constructing this beautiful box. Please do not place expired food in the box.
A luncheon will be held today for Fairmont Clinic Retiree’s at SayBoy Restaurant beginning at 1 p.m.. Contact Bonnie Kelley at 304-278-5817 for any more information.
A community wide yard sale will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21 beginning at 8 a.m. If you are interested in getting your name on the map go to Facebook Main Street Rivesville page. The yard sale was postponed from last Saturday due to inclement weather.
The Shepard’s Love Food Pantry will distribute food boxes Saturday, Aug. 21 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., the church is located on 3rd and Jasper streets in Rivesville.
There will be a clothing giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m.-Noon at Pumpkin Center Church of Christ. The church is located at 18 Darrah Lane, Fairview. There will be clothing for men, women and children.
Registration is now going on for Marion County Head Start and Early Head Start, birth to 4 years old by June 30, 2021.
A reminder if you are planning a birthday, graduation, anniversary party. family reunion or any gathering you would like to have outside consider Paw Paw Park. It’s the perfect place for a gathering. Call Richard at 304-278-2642 to secure your date. Do it sooner than later time goes faster than you think.
Birthdays
Brooke Michael Walker, Brenda Murray Stuck, Vannessa Underwood, Kim Thorne and Katelyn Kuzniar.
Happy special day to each of you
I just want to remind folks there have been a lot of events at the Palatine Park free of charge. I hope everyone is taking advantage of the music and enjoying it.
Don’t forget the splash pad and little park, I’ve taken my grandkids and they love it. I might add when we’ve been there everyone has been respectful and seem to be enjoying themselves.
Please be aware of children that are out on bikes, skateboards, etc. Remember to drive safe, we love our kids!
OK, is it just me or did the start of school just creep right up? I honestly didn’t realize it starts next week, I thought it was the week after. Best wishes to kids from pre-k to college, make the best of every moment.
Got news? Call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Let’s goooo Bucs!
