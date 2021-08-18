Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.