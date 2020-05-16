Good morning Mannington!
Well, maybe the weather is changing. Over the next few days, it may feel more like spring. I must say that lawn mowing has not been happening as normal either. So many are saying they wish that the rain would let up and the temperature warm up so that they could get their garden in. At least the temperature seems to be warming.
Also, folks like to get flowers out to make the homes look nice for the summer. We could be doing activities outside at home but the weather just won’t be “normal.” It would be nice to get out to visit with friends soon. Call a friend, tell them to be on the porch or just outside their home at a certain time, drive by, stop, stay in the car and visit. Then invite them to plan to drive to your house in a few days. Yes, you could also call on the phone but this gets everyone outside for a few minutes. Hope everyone is well and doing alright. Please check on others and stay safe.
Thank You
A few weeks ago, we asked that those who remember Jim Mayo to send him birthday wishes for his 99th birthday. He was very appreciative of all the Happy Birthday wishes he received. So, he and his family wanted to say thank you to everyone.
“Thanks to everyone, we would like to give thanks to everyone that made Jim Mayo’s 99th birthday a birthday to never be forgotten. We would like to thank his granddaughter Lana and her family for arranging the parade in Jim’s honor. We would also like to thank everyone that participated in this special parade. We would like to give a special thanks to JJ from Fairmont, his picture of a bird house was a work of art and a great birthday present and last but no least, we would like to thank everyone that took time to send Jim a birthday card. These cards meant so much to Him. To all involved God Bless and thank you so much. Evelynn Mayo.”
Slightly Open
Yes, businesses are starting to reopen. It is great that the restaurants in Mannington have been able to be open for just carryout orders. Thank you to each of these businesses for doing so. Some of us do not like to have to cook every evening. Even though we were not getting out to eat, it was nice to let someone else do the cooking. You might have to make a reservation if you plan to try to eat out beginning one day next week, but there are plans being made to open some inside seating. If possible, please try to support our local restaurants and help them get back on their feet.
Other businesses are also reopening and it is good to see that life might be returning, not to normal, just returning. Again, please try to support our local businesses. Mannington cannot afford to have one close.
Congratulations Seniors
Yes, the 2019-2020 school year is almost over. It has been a stressful time, with everyone being out of school and working from home. Congratulations Seniors of North Marion High School and all other schools for your accomplishments this year and in your school career. The year is not ending as you had hoped and you will not get the traditional ceremony for your graduation. Your family and friends are just as proud of you, even though we are unable to show our feelings in the “normal” way. If you know a senior student, let them know you are proud of them by sending a card, email, or just tell them, from a distance, that they are being thought of as we get through this time of change. Congratulations seniors and good luck as you take the next step in life.
Other Students to Remember
Everyone is talking about how seniors are missing a normal graduation, but please don’t forget those younger students who are also missing a send-off. There are those moving from elementary school to middle school and middle school to high school. All of these students will be missing the normal send-offs, attended by family and friends.
Teachers are also missing seeing their students for the last time. They have formed bonds with these young folks and they do not get to close out the year in a traditional way. There will be send-offs but with a lot of distance. There are communities and students’ families that are helping to do this end of year tradition and a great big thank you is sent out to all who are planning these events for students and teachers.
FYI
If you wish to e-mail information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Wednesday before the column runs in the Thursday edition of the paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.