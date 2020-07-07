Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well and had a safe and Happy 4th of July.
News from the Town:
This is a reminder if you are having anything upgraded on your house, windows, doors, roof, porch or something built on your property, you must get a building permit from the Town of Rivesville before any work can be done. Stop in and get the required permit Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Copies of the ordinance or any ordinance is available in the office for your viewing. If you have a question on anything call 304-278-5301.
Just a reminder to everyone to please clean any grass from the roadway after mowing, Rivesville does have an ordinance about this, you could be fined if you don’t clean it up. Also it is dangerous to those riding a motorcycle. If you have any questions, call town hall at 304-278-5301.
Please remember to clean up after your dog as you get them out for their walk, it would be much appreciated. I know I put this in every column,I will stop when it’s no longer an issue.
Rivesville United Methodist Church would like to thank everyone that supported the hot dog sale on Saturday July 4th. Even though changes had to be made in the way the sale was normally done, it was a huge success. Thank you to all who worked, donated etc. Hopefully we will be able to have another in August.
Birthday Wishes:
July 3 Tim Hershman and Sheena Hershman, July 5 Doris Coburn, July 7 Paula Michael, July 8 Debbie Murphy Stanley, July 10 Bill Welch, Amy Loughery Gerau(my niece), Janet Poling, Joe Coburn; July 11 Michelle Bradley, July 12 Carol Yost and July 13 Terri Swann Hartley. I hope each of you have a great day.
Anniversary Wishes:
Jack and Melanie Carpenter who celebrated 40 years on July 5th. Wishing you both many more years of love, health and happiness.
I would like to thank those who may have taken the time out of their busy schedules to say a prayer for my son as he received the results of his PET Scan. Once again it was not what we hoped/prayed for but we are not giving up, please continue to pray for him and so many others that know are going through difficult times right now.
If anyone has news to share I would like it sent to me by Sunday, Monday at 6 p.m. the latest. I know we haven’t had much news with so much being canceled but I would appreciate birthdays, anniversaries, births, graduations, etc. And if we do get to the place where activities are picking up, please let me know what's going on so I can get the information out there.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
