Good Morning!
What a beautiful week. Sunshine, good temperature, and trees turning to fall colors already.
The “Mall” is still dusty, but not nearly so bad. The drive-thru is open and you can go through to the back. There is lots of work going on with Tractor Supply, Gwynn Tire, and Mon Health. Also some at the back of the “Mall,” where they are working, but we’ll find out what they are when they actually open.
This is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we hope to keep ourselves well and happy.
Chicken & Biscuit Dinner
Katy Church of God of Prophecy is holding a crème chicken and biscuit dinner on Oct. 16 from 2-6 p.m. Take out only. The price will be $10 for adults, and $8 for children under 10. You may call 304-365-0441 to pre-order.
Marion County Senior Citizens Inc.
White Hall Pharmacy will conducting a drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Marion County Senior Center for flu shots. For more information call Vickie at 366-8779, Ext. 128.
Happy birthday
Happy 25th birthday to my grandson, Colton Holbert, and happy 9th birthday to my great-granddaughter Anna Lee Espanol.
White Hall Elementary
Many thanks for supporting our first Book Fair.
Oct. 8: Way to Go Wildcats ticket winners announced
Oct. 11: Professional Learning Day, no school for students
Oct. 15: Way to Go ticket winners announced
Oct. 15: End of Toy Drive for WVU Children’s Hospital by our Student Leadership Team
Oct. 26: End of first 9 weeks
Oct. 29: PBIS Celebration
Oct. 29: Walk A Thon with PTO
Oct. 29: Halloween Party, Individually wrapped snacks, No parents in building
Nov. 4: Report cards sent home
Nov. 8-12: Steam Bus Visits White Hall Elementary
Nov. 11: Holiday
Nov. 13: Fairmont State basketball game invites White Hall Elementary as guests
Blessing Box
Please remember the Blessing Box beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
Town Council Meeting
The White Hall Town Council meeting will be held in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. Mayor John Michael will call the meeting to order at 6 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, and a prayer. The roll call will be followed by the approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns have a 3-minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting, and it is followed by the Treasurer and Financial reports.
Communication & Announcements, Community Music Event will be held at the Town Hall Oct. 16.
Public Hearing, Volunteer Fire Department reports, Streets & Highways Committee, will be followed by Police, and Legal departments.
Next to give reports, will be the Town Coordinator, and Engineer.
Unfinished Business to consider, Waste Management Proposals Ordinance 21-005, COVID-19 Policy updates, 2nd reading of Ordinance 21-004 (Vacancies on Council), Executive Session, Staffing, and Staffing Changes.
New Business to consider, Camera & Key Card Options and Business Registration Update Ordinance 21-006.
Final Remarks from the Council and adjournment.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.