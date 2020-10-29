Hello Barrackville!
Pumpkin Rolls are one of our absolute favorite fall dessert. We have made, eaten and given away at least six rolls so far. They had a rough start when the second one came out quite flat and didn’t rise at all. (This one we still ate!) We know that the ingredients that we use reflect in the final product. I checked the dates on all my products and sure enough the baking powder was out of date. I purchased new baking powder and a new bag of self rising flour and we were back in business. A couple of tricks to a great pumpkin roll are to tap the baking sheet when the batter is in the pan before baking, this removes bubbles and levels out the roll slightly; and after removal from the oven, immediately place the cake on a lint free tea towel dusted with powdered sugar and roll while still hot. It is a simple dessert that seems challenging at first but after a few attempts they become an easy seasonal dessert.
Barrackville Trick or Treat
Trick or Treat in Barrackville will be held as a community event on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m., please do not start until 6 p.m. This community event is organized by community members and parents. If you would like to participate and share this traditional experience with children, turn on your porch light. Not having a porch light on signifies you are not participating in dispensing candy. Anyone participating, please, wear a mask and observe distancing protocols. Volunteers will be patrolling the community to ensure the safety of all involved. Each individual please decide for yourself if this event is for your safety and consider participating as an observer.
Sad News
Maria Avelar of Parkersburg, W.Va., died on Oct. 21 from complications of a heart attack at Camden-Clark Hospital. She was 58 years old, had been in the U.S. for 30 years and was in the process of applying for her permanent resident card. She was born to Maria Palacios and to Luciano Avelar both now deceased, in El Salvador. She is survived by her husband James L. Wilt, a Barrackville High graduate, and her daughter, Janice Werner of West Palm Beach, Florida. She was so kind and considerate of others and it’s so very sad that she was gone in a heartbeat at 58. The doctors had informed us after several days that she would remain in a vegetative state forever and had one of the more serious brain injuries that they had ever seen. Maria did not want that. She was very religious and wanted to be on her way to heaven and will be sorely missed by her loving husband and her loving daughter. There will be no service and any contributions if anyone is able can be made to James Wilt at 924 ½ 32nd. St., Parkersburg, WV, 26104 to help with the cremation services. We donated her eyes, tissues, arteries and other organs which could save as many as 75 people.
Barrackville Volunteer Fire Company
Thank you to our great local volunteer fire company. We are comforted to know there is a well trained crew to respond to emergencies in our town as well as assisting other towns in the area. Recent activity were calls to: assist Bunners Ridge Fire Dept. for a large brush fire requesting the UTV while enroute were alerted for a second brush fire assisting Mannington Fire Dept. The UTV stayed on scene until 1230 a.m. The attack truck returned from its call and then was called to assist Winfield Fire Dept. for a third brush fire.
Barrackville Town Council
Barrackville Town Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Beginning Oct. 27th through Oct. 30, the Thrasher Group will be smoke testing the sanitary and storm sewer system in Barrackville. Testing will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information contact the the town 304-366-9372.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact mr, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
