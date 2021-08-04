Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope all is well; can you believe it’s August? I think I say this with each new month, time is flying,
The Blessing Box is up next to the Rivesville Town Hall. Please feel free to leave some items and if you need something feel free to take some. Thank you Short Story Brewing Co. for constructing this beautiful box. As an FYI, please do not put any expired food in the box.
When walking your dog or cutting your grass, please be sure and clean up after. There are town ordinances in place, and you can be fined for not doing so.
The Market on the Mon will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Come out and browse the craft and vendor tables, enjoy food from Scotty D’s and music by B.J. Smith. This event takes place next to the Rivesville Town Hall on Main Street.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will host its monthly hot dog sale Saturday, Aug. 7 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Chips, drinks baked goods and Girl Scout cookies will be available. For any questions call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
The Rivesville Parent Youth Organization will hold a roadblock on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. in front of the 7-11/Town Hall and DeMary’s Market. Please support this good cause, the money raised helps pay insurance, gas for lawn mowing etc. If you’ve ever enjoyed this little park please help them out.
Rivesville United Methodist Church is taking orders for their delicious handmade subs until Sunday, Aug. 15, pickup date is Wednesday, Aug. 18 beginning at 5 p.m. The cost is $5, the subs have 3 kinds of meat, cheese, lettuce, onions and tomatoes, the tomatoes and onions are wrapped separately so your sub won’t get soggy. To place an order call Bonnie at 304-278-5817, Dee Dee at 304-278-5001 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
A Community Wide Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 beginning at 8 a.m. If you are interested in getting your name on the map go to Facebook Main Street Rivesville page.
Relay for Life and Papa Johns are teaming up for Marion County Relay For Life Day on Wednesday, Aug. 11 and 20% of your order will go towards the fight against cancer. Let them know your ordering for Relay.
Relay is also having their Illuminate The Night for Cancer Awareness Saturday, Aug. 14 at Morris Park in Fairmont. If you’re interested in purchasing a luminary, please contact Roxann at 304-777-0540. Cost is $10 for a white bag, and $20 for a gold bag. We all know someone who has been affected by cancer, and this is a great way to honor them.
Don’t forget the rabies clinic at McCurdysville Community Building on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m.-Noon. Rabies shots for $8 and dewormer and other vaccines at reduced rates. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. Veterinarian James Henderson will administer the vaccinations. Proceeds benefit the McCurdysville Community Building. The location is 3414 Jakes Run Rd, Rivesville. Questions 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905
Registration is now going on for Marion County Head Start and Early Head Start, newborn to 4 years old by June 30, 2021.
A reminder if you are planning a birthday, graduation, anniversary party, family reunion or any gathering you would like to have outside consider the Paw Paw Park. It’s the perfect place for a gathering. Call Richard at 304-278-2642 to secure your date. Do it sooner than later time goes faster than you think.
Birthdays
Nancy Merrifield, Mary Frances Dawson, Carol Grimesa and Alison Eddy. Happy special day to each of you!
I’d like to send best wishes out to my youngest son and daughter-in-law Kyle and Allison Smith as they will celebrate their 10th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 6. Wishing you many more years of love, health and happiness.
Condolences go out to the family and friends of Michael Sillman, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Please be aware of children that are out on bikes, skateboards, etc. Remember to drive safe, we love our kids!
Got news? Call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Let’s goooo Bucs!
