For many people something is sucking the life out of them.
Could be a toxic relationship. Could be a habit that grew up and took over and now controls everything.
The Bible is relevant when it says stuff like “…we are tempted when we are drawn away and trapped by our own evil desires. Then our evil desires conceive and give birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, gives birth to death (James 1:14-15 GNT). Well, there it is: Sin always fascinates before it assassinates.
What have you allowed to suck the life out of you? Is something killing you off slowly? Do you binge something to escape something else? Do you want to get unstuck and turn this all around?
Jesus proclaimed, “Repent, for the kingdom of God is at hand.” Repent simply means turn around and go the other way. Yet, it takes a lot of power to turn a life around not unlike the thrust it takes for a spacecraft to break the gravitational pull of the earth below.
That’s like the resurrection power Father God demonstrated when He raised Jesus from the dead. So, concerning this repent business Jesus is saying that you can go turn your life around now because I, the King, am going to give you a hand. This is power from on high.
Get that: You can take the hand of the King of Kings, the Lord of Glory, the Resurrected One who ascended to the right hand of God in heaven and his overcoming power will raise you up into the new person He intends you to be by the transforming grace and inward strength he gives.
Don’t disregard this.
Multitudes of genuine people testify of what Jesus has done in their lives. Me included.
You know what spring cleaning is. After being stuck inside all winter it is time to air out the place and get rid of what is unnecessary. Do you need a spring cleaning in your soul?
Maybe it’s deeper than that.
When the Bible says that Jesus came to set the captive free it is interesting to note that the word captive means prisoner of war. Think about that: prisoners of war go without many of their needs being met. They are isolated, restricted in their freedoms, lonely, and so on. You get the picture. Whatever can happen to someone held captive can happen within the prison of your own soul.
Jesus came to free you from your self-made prison. He is good at this, really good. In fact, this is the reason he came.
This is not about religion, which is man’s attempt to please God. This is not about some day in your past where you believe God gave you everything you needed. This is about you giving him everything you are, everything you’ve done, and with his help putting him first.
Start there. That is the starting block of freedom.
You can do it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.