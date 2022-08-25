Garden chores are never done.
Here are a few items that can be done now in anticipation of fall’s cooler weather. Divide iris and other spring bloomers. Late summer is a good time to divide iris, peonies, allium and other spring-blooming perennials.
Order bulbs!
While most bulbs aren’t planted until September, now is a good time to order bulbs if you want particular types. The bulbs will be sent to you in plenty of time to plant in our zone. Give annuals a haircut. If your annuals are looking a bit scruffy, now is a good time to pinch them back or give them a solid trim. Keep them watered and fertilized, especially if they are in containers, and they will bounce back and keep blooming right up until fall.
Buy a fall bloomer.
If your garden looks great in early summer then slumps, perk it up with a mum, aster or other fall plant that will add some color. While most mums sold in nurseries are basically annuals, asters can be planted for next year and beyond. The pollinators will thank you! —Minnesota State Horticultural Society 2021
Spaghetti fundraiser dinner
Please don’t forget the spaghetti dinner fundraiser this Sunday for neighbor Ernest Chase, formerly of Monumental. This dinner will help raise funds for his Glioblastoma treatment and care. It’s Aug. 28 from 1-6 p.m. at the Barrackville Community Building. The cost for adults is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 5-12. Children under 5 are free. There will be raffle baskets to donate towards, as well. Ernie was diagnosed with a brain tumor shortly after his retirement and move south. Please attend or donate toward this cause for a neighbor in need. You may make direct Paypal donations to rhondachase61@gmail.com or Venmo to amandatoothman86
Condolences
Pauline “Susie” Louise Hillberry Sharp, 74, of Rivesville, passed away Aug. 19 at Select Specialty Hospital located at Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown with her family and close family friend, Lyla Wilson by her side. She was born Feb. 7, 1948 in Barrackville, the daughter of Eleinor Fox and the late Paul “Lard” Hillberry. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Larry Dale Sharp of Rivesville. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Darlene “Peanut” and Lonny Summers of Rivesville, a grandchild Bradey Summers, and two great-grandchildren Parker Summers and Easton Summers.
Sick raccoon
Just a FYI for Barrackville residents, a sick raccoon was located near the covered bridge and police had to be dispatched. Please watch out and report any raccoons or other animals that appear to be sick and weak.
Barrackville PTO Back To School Bash
What better way to unwind from surviving our first week back at school than a Bouncehouse Bash Friday, Aug. 26 beginning at 4 p.m. $5 wristbands per child for use of bounce houses. There will be 2 bounce houses: an obstacle course and a large slide. Free Family Movie following the event. Concessions will be available. Bring your chairs, blankets and get ready for a fun, family friendly evening out.
Barrackville Class of 61 and 62 Reunion
The Barrackville High Class of 1962 will celebrate its 60th class reunion Saturday, Sept. 3. Also, taking part in the celebration will be the class of 1961. Many community members will remember that year as a “banner year” in Bison Sports. The 1961 Boys Basketball team was coached by Coach Joe Retton and went on to win a West Virginia State Championship. Many members of the undefeated State Championship Basketball Team will be in town for the reunion. The reunion begins at 11:30 a.m. in the Barrackville Lions Community Building. Lunch will be served at noon followed by a photo session and tour of the school. The celebration will continue with an evening dinner at the Woman’s Club in Fairmont. Submitted by Bobbi Mohrman
Christmas In Our Town vendor spots available
Vendor spots are available for the Christmas In Our Town Celebration. Spots are limited so register as soon as possible. Spots will be $20. Contact Cari Casuccio at 304-476-5421 to register or for more information.
Barrackville Town Council meeting
The next Barrackville Town Council meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at town hall on Pike Street.
Barrackville contact info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372. Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
