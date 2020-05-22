Reports: NCAA looks at returning to activities

MORGANTOWN – Let’s get ready to dance.
The dance analogy was provided by West Virginia University president E. Gordon Gee on Wednesday after the NCAA’s Division 1 Council approved a voluntary return to activities for football, men’s and women’s basketball, according to Yahoo! Sports reporter Pete Thamel.
“We need to learn to dance with the pandemic rather than being fearful of it,” said West Virginia president Gordon Gee said, according to CBS. “We have moved from ‘The Hammer,’ which I call where we just locked everything down, to what I call ‘The Dance.’”
There had been a moratorium on all college sports through June 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The council’s decision opens up voluntary workouts for those three sports from June 1 through June 30. It’s expected the council will open up other sports within a week.
The action did not make it mandatory that players attend or mandatory that all schools begin their programs.
It’s expected that they will proceed cautiously, although conversations with coaches across the country have indicated that players are eager to get started and few will decline an invitation to return to campus to begin working out and meeting.’
