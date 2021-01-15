What a beautiful week! I know it’s not spring but it’s hard to tell with this crazy weather!
It certainly has helped the farmer’s with all those cattle and other grass eating animals, looking for some green grass.
Starting later this weekend, we can look forward to a couple of inches of snow!
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to Clarke Collin Ridenour! Clarke is 4 years old today! He is the son of our White Hall Town Council Member Tim Ridenour and his wife Katy.
Poll workers needed
Poll workers are needed for the upcoming election, and early voting by Jan. 29. Registration to run for council runs from Jan. 11-29. Anyone wishing to run for council, mayor, or recorder, needs to sign up at the Town Hall. The election will be June 4.
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting was held virtually on zoom on Jan. 11.
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers and approval of the minutes.
Citizens discussed trash pickup stating Republic Services has not picked up the trash in White Hall on multiple streets. The trash pickup has been late, if at all. It was reported but nothing has improved. Every person would have to call in for any refund. If you wish to call, the telephone number is 304-284-8641.
The planned blood drive by the Red Cross at the council building has had to be canceled because of recent COVID-19 outbreaks.
The November Financial report was approved. The December Financial report will be at the next meeting.
No reports from the Annexation and Streets & Highways, and for the Evaluation Committee, the Mayor and Town Coordinator will get together and report at the next meeting.
A packet will be presented at the next meeting about 2020 by Chief Guerrieri, December was a busy month, drug cases, trips to Walmart, billing texts in the evening, and late shifts.
The Town lawyer, Trey Simmerman, reported day to day questions, annexation of MVB, and Courtney bank parcels, was annexed in 2002, and the remediation process to correct that issue to finalize for First Exchange Bank and Courtney parcels, and working with the attorney for Biafora annexation of the TIF area.
Maintenance/Public Works going smoothly and working on getting things together. Rossi Wilson will be a part-time Maintenance Supervisor to work three days a week. The snow blower has been reassembled.
Town Coordinator, Cindy Stover, discussed the process supporting the liquor license.
Lori Riffee is the new employee replacing Sue Brown and will start after Martin Luther King Day.
December financials will be forwarded to the office.
Engineer Brad Pigott worked with the Trey Simmermon on annexation, and Cindy Stover on beautification permits, worked on the new sign for White Hall location, worked on the proposal on Matthews Drive.
The Beautification Permit was approved, and the Town Sign design and placement of “main” Town Sign was approved.
Consideration of withdrawal and Resubmittal of Original Annexation Petition, was approved.
The Easter Celebration was not approved.
White Hall Elementary l
Marion County Schools will continue with its current model of a two day week for students in the blended learning model on Jan. 19.
See DoJo for the link to register White Hall students for the next semester. This will let you know if you will be participating in distant learning for 5 days a week or blended learning (in person and distant).
Jan. 11-15: Remote learning under Governor’s statement
Jan. 18: Martin Luther King Day Holiday
Jan. 19: Blended learning resumes
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.