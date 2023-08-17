Eggplants have replaced the cucumbers in abundance in the garden.
In hindsight planting five eggplants may have been a little too much, but you never know with the bugs and critters just how things are going to fare. My step-son-in-law brought me some earlier in the month and those were used in a baked vegetable medley and were wonderful! So far, we’ve had, ratatouille, eggplant parmigiana and oven roasted eggplant. On the list remains a recipe for baba ganoush, which is a dip similar to hummus but much smoother in texture and a smoky flavor, very nice with homemade pita chips. Next up should be tomatoes to freeze for sauce in the winter! The garden has been a blessing this year!
PTO News
Don’t forget to mark your calendar for the Back to School Bash Friday, August 18. Open House starts at 3 p.m. Bring the kids to meet their teachers and stay for an evening of food, fun and family activities. Food trucks will be in the front of the school from 3-6 p.m. for the entire town to enjoy. Our churches are sponsoring a school supply store for all students in the gym from 3-5 p.m. Our PTO will take over at 5 p.m. with games, bounce houses, snow cones, cotton candy and popcorn. Plus, the movie will start at dark. Come on up and join the fun!
Town of Barrackville engineering selection meeting
On August 22 from 7-8:30 p.m. the Barrackville officials will host presentations from two local engineering firms to provide professional engineering services for the Town. Local citizens have been raising concerns regarding the town’s crumbling infrastructure, lack of roads, lack of sidewalks, water runoff issues, and sewage and wastewater issues for several years. The town council has decided to consider hiring an engineer to develop a holistic comprehensive engineering plan to address the following issues:
Comprehensive analysis of all infrastructure features in town, roads, sidewalks, all utilities, sewage system, water system, storm water, gas lines, power grid, development of public maps, a phased plan for update/modification for all infrastructure items. Priority would be to focus on development and update/modification of the camp.
A secondary request for architectural planning services including a town plan that supports zoning and development/redevelopment.
Establishing a code that determines architectural styles that meet the look and feel of the town. Assessing the development/redevelopment of the Camp, North Pike Street, and “Downtown area” (currently designated as mixed use in the comprehensive plan).
Establishing green spaces and design features that encourage a walking community.
Assessment and analysis for determining the viability of recreational opportunities including rail trail development, coordinated recreational resources with the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission.
Hiring an engineer is the next step in fulfilling several goals of the Barrackville Comprehensive Plan that was adopted February 7. All future town improvements need to be prioritized, planned, and coordinated to be mutually beneficial actions. Engineering planning will provide a long-term solution for many of the issues that the town has been presented with and is the first step to ensuring the physical infrastructure of the town can support the needs of the community. The meeting will be a public forum and all citizens are encouraged to attend. Following the presentations, the council will meet to make a determination on how to proceed.
Thanks, Sparkle Wash
Thanks to Brooks Barker from Sparkle Wash for giving our Covered Bridge Historical Marker a good cleaning. The pressure wash company is local and you can reach Brooks at 304-975-0172.
Congratulations
Congratulations to Billy Toothman for passing firefighter 1 and hazmat operations. He is the newest active member of Barrackville Volunteer Fire Company No. 1.
Thank you
BVFD volunteers would like to thank Ray and Mary Garton from Barrackville for donating a brand new 3 inch trash pump and hosing to the fire company. A trash pump is a pump designed to transport liquids that contain hard and soft solids such as leaves, twigs, pebbles, silt and mud.
Yard sale
Yard sale this Saturday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m.-12 or 1 p.m. in front of the old video store on Pike Street.
Successful community event
The Barrackville Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 hosted a great community event last Saturday. They had educational demonstrations on how rescues are conducted in a vehicle with entrapment, demonstrations of equipment, tours of the fire department, and kids enjoyed playing with the hoses and water sprayers, guests were invited for a ride around town in the fire truck, and lunch, too. We want to thank this dedicated group of men for protecting our town. Thank You!
Fairview news
Ordinances from Fairview Town Hall will be brought to residents attention are Ordinance 505.15 Keeping Livestock , Ordinance 309 ATV and other motorized recreational vehicles, Ord. 114 Leashing of dogs, Ord 124 Littering, these ordinances can be found at Fairview town hall or information may be available by calling 304-449-1642.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall- PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 4 pm. Council meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at 7 pm. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column contact information
If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
