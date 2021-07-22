Hello Barrackville.
Can you believe it is already the end of July? The garden is thriving, and the perimeter has been secured with reinforcements, so we will hope and pray that there isn’t a breach in security as last year. Lights have been added to the garden area and it makes it look like there is a party going on out there all evening long. My grandparents used tin pie plates hanging on strings between the rows, too. I have heard of hair clippings, moth balls, ammonia and urine, just to name a few, but I hope our current protection is enough to deter varmints!
Don’t forget our blessings
Take a drive by the Blessing Box and see how the supplies are holding out. It is located beside the school and behind the Barrackville United Methodist Church. There are shelf-stable items there for a quick meal and something the kids can put together quickly for themselves. If in need, stop by and shop if you are blessed with an abundance, stop by and donate.
Marion County Bookmobile
The Marion County Public Library Bookmobile will be at the Dollar General on Wednesdays from noon to 1 pm. The next dates are July 28 and Aug. 10 and Aug. 24. Stop by and pick up a couple of books for the kids and they also carry books for all other ages. If you request a specific title, they can borrow it from another area library for you.
Christmas In Our Town
Exciting News! The first meeting for the Christmas in Our Town meeting for this year is scheduled.
Anyone interested in helping with the festival in December, please, come to the meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Club Community Building on Pike Street. Contact Patty Whitescarver at 304-376-5558 for more information. We are still in search of a certified electrician to help get the bridge powered before the event.
Barrackville Town Council
The next meeting of the Barrackville Town Council will be Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at the community building on Pike Street. All members of the community are encouraged to attend. Contact the town clerk at 304-366-9372 for more information or to be put on the agenda for any matter.
Chief Wilson reports
Barrackville residents should be alert and watch out for coyotes, there have been numerous sightings lately in town, during overnight hours, especially near the covered bridge area. Also, with the nicer weather at night beware of your surroundings and people in your neighborhood. I am doing more night time patrols currently due to juvenile mischief and suspicious vehicle/person complaints. Call 304-367-5300 to report all non-emergency or suspicious activity.
Save the Barrackville bridge … again!
There will be a meeting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society, Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. The Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival is less than a year away and we need committees formed and to begin the planning process. Please invest in our historic landmark and help to preserve this part of our history. Remember if we don’t care no one else will either. Contact Diana if you have questions or information at Barrackville2019@gmail.com.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
