“Let’s kick off the new year right” I read in a title as I was sorting, purging, and organizing items in my home and office over the holiday — a usual ritual for so many as they ring in 2023.
It is an interesting time of year for school systems because many are asking, “what are your goals for the new year?” Schools and districts set goals in July, 5 months before the rest of the world is thinking of resolutions. For us, January is the time of year when schools, administrators, and teacher leaders are honed in on assessing growth, effectiveness, and ways to “bring new life to our passions,” particularly during the winter months.
If you had a chance to hear West Fairmont Middle School Principal June Haught present to the board of education this past week, you will know what it means to “focus on a passion” and “spread positivity,” two of the resolutions recommended in the “Parade Magazine” article that the universe placed in my path just a week before her presentation.
Like all of her colleagues, the principal stood behind the podium to talk about goals, student achievement, discipline, mental health, facilities improvements, and strengths and challenges of the school. It is intended to give the board and public a “boots on the ground” perspective monthly from Marion County Schools’ principals.
Haught became emotional when she talked about a tool to build relationships and cultivate self-reflection that she was utilizing in her school with students and staff. She applied an activity from the county’s first Marion County Schools Principals’ Academy, held in August: “The rock chooses you.”
When presented with a bowl full of rocks with a word written on each one — ranging from “Believe, blessed, focus, settle, overcome, hope, champion,” etc. — close your eyes, reach in and grab one. The rock that chooses you will represent your current mindset and give you a point for personal reflection.
Principal Haught asked her staff to adapt the activity and write a word on a rock that she handed them. She asked the hundreds of students to do the same on a paper rock illustration of their creation. With pride and a sense of “this is why we do what we do,” Haught shared rocks students had illustrated. One, a coloring of a rock with cracks and bruises on it, prompted a discussion with a student who explained that we get scars and obstacles along the way. But, the student explained the sparkly places inside the scars of the rock are like geodes — a term the student had no doubt learned in science class at WFMS. A geode is a hollow park of a rock that is lined with an inside layer of sparkling crystals. How profound! The student, realizing life is never perfect, had illustrated one of the resolutions in the Parade article, “Talk to yourself with kindness.”
Leading by example as all good educators do, Haught distributed a rock and a Sharpie to each board of education member and myself and challenged us to write the first word that comes to mind on our rock. Without hesitation, I penned “believe.” As the Parade article advised, “Whatever your goals are, write them down.” At my point of reflection, on the spot that evening, I did what the Parade article advised because “you are 42 percent more likely to achievement them [your goals]. Commit it to paper” — or a solid rock that you can carry with you in your pocket, backpack, or purse. It’s a reminder to me to BELIEVE in myself. BELIEVE in others. BELIEVE the good will outshine the bad. BELIEVE that, no matter what faces you — like that WFMS student reflected — the beautiful is in the cracks. Let that sink in like a strong foundation built on a rock.
And, there are other examples from the Parade article found in Marion County Schools:
Volunteer like the Marion County Technical Center students and several student organizations, athletes, and staff who helped to prepare a local cemetery or honored veterans for Wreaths Across America by volunteering their time to lay wreaths at graves.
“Bring a plant into your home” like the Monongah Elementary students who shared their indoor hydroponic garden and lessons on perimeter, parts of a seed, and more with parents, board of education members, and county office administration this month.
“Go someplace you’ve never been” like the student field trips throughout the state, to Washington D.C., New York, Texas, to name a few, sponsored by teachers and coaches, for educational experiences or to represent Marion County Schools on a state or national level.
“Read a book a month” like the school-wide book studies cropping up throughout the county among teachers and all staff to reflect upon new teaching strategies, culture, and leadership. Pleasant Valley Elementary is one example. They kicked off the year by talking with an author who uses Sketchnotes in her instruction to prompt visual reflection and organization for students. You can see the student examples of the practice in their classrooms and hallways. They are putting practice into motion.
“Do something that scares you” like the school-wide energy that is noticed at Blackshere Elementary, and was shared with the board of education by Principal Dr. DeVaul, as they dig in and work together to develop a plan to access where they are and address school improvement from the inside their way. It’s the only way change happens and is sustained.
“Do random acts of kindness,” not just on National Random Acts of Kindness Day, which is Feb. 17, but every day like the staff at East Dale Elementary who chooses a student or staff member a day to honor on their morning announcements.
Accept the challenge throughout Marion County Schools on National Day of Unplugging, March 3, and “turn off your phone one night a week, call a friend instead of texting them, or go a whole day without checking your email” or using technology.
“Talk less, listen more” like the Marion County Student Summits, the second gatherings set to occur in late January where student representatives from each school share their thoughts on what we are doing well and what we can do better from the student perspective with board members, their peers, and the superintendent.
I could go on-and-on and think of examples from the Parade article that apply to other resolution ideas that are realities in Marion County Schools:
Give one compliment a day. Clear out the clutter. Reduce your waste. Travel on a small budget. Write down one thing you’re grateful for every night. Drink more water. Stop multitasking. Be kind on social media. Stay in touch with the people who matter. Sanitize your personal belongings. Send handwritten letters. Avoid people who complain a lot. Pay it forward.
This time of year there are many resolutions made. We are a little over 1 week into 2023, the point where research tells us that 75% of people are successful in keeping their new year’s resolutions. That falls to 71% in two weeks, 64% in 1 month, and 46% in 6 months according to statistics. This is the point of our new year, the school year of 2022-23, where we are at the mid-year point, assessing the reality of our resolutions in student achievement, reducing student behaviors, upgrading facilities, solidifying school safety and security, and building student, staff, and family relationships.
