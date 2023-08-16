Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and getting those last minute things done to get the kids ready for school, hard to believe they start Monday.
Don’t forget the open house being held at Rivesville Elementary/Middle School Thursday, August 17, which will have two sessions. New incoming 6th graders are encouraged to attend the 6 p.m. session.
Polar Bear Freshman are invited to attend orientation at FSHS on August 17 from 4-7 p.m. Students are to be dropped off in the back drive, where they will be greeted by staff and FSHS students.
Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold a food distribution Saturday, August 19 from 9:30-11 a.m. at Rivesville United Methodist Church, please arrive before 11 a.m. If in need of an emergency food box call Bob at 304-278-7550 or Gary at 304-534-2950.
The Oaklawn Cemetery Board will hold a meeting Monday, August 21 at 7 p.m. at the Rivesville Community Building, everyone is welcome to attend.
Highlawns United Methodist Church is still taking orders for subs until August 27. Place yours by calling Donna Swann, 304-612-6743. Subs are 8 inches long and the cost is $7. Delivery will be September 14.
As we all know fall and winter are right around the corner so, wouldn’t you like to get involved and help with something that will be fun and enjoyable! Why not get involved with Main Street Rivesville, and help with the different projects they do. Right now they are planning the Craft Show, Christmas Parade and meeting with Santa after the parade. The meetings are held at 6:30 pm the 2nd Thursday of the month at Short Story Brewing Co. Everyone is encouraged to come and share ideas. The next meeting will be September 14. I sure hope some will come and see what this group is all about.
This year the pole decorating contest will be centered on making our town festive for the Christmas parade and the visit with Santa. The contest runs from November 24-December 16 and winners will be announced at the Holiday Craft and Vendor show.
Mark your calendars for December 16, that’s the day of the craft/vendor show 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The Christmas parade will be at 4 p.m. followed by a visit with Santa. You can stop by Rivesville Town Hall to pick up an application to be a crafter/vendor or email mainstreetrivesville@gmail.com. Applications will be available starting November 1. I also have some applications if you’d like to contact me.
Main Street Rivesville is introducing a new scholarship program in 2024 for Rivesville resident seniors. MRS is happy to announce a $1,000 grant to a Rivesville Senior who demonstrates civic engagement through volunteer work. More information and applications coming soon.
At the recent Rivesville Reunion Homecoming, the Rivesville Foundation were honored to receive a gift in the amount of $10,000 from Dan and Barbara Rider and family in memory of Dan’s brother Ernie “Red’ Rider. Ernie was a 1955 graduate of RHS and Dan was a 1953 grad. A big thank you goes out to the Rider family for such a generous donation. The donation will greatly help the foundation in the future.
The Rivesville Foundation was founded in 2017 and, seeks to provide charitable funding for educational opportunities and facilities upgrades at Rivesville Elementary-Middle School. Recent projects the Foundation has funded include a $10,000 window replacement, an $8,500 hallway stair tread replacement, and two yearly $1,000 student scholarships for a total of 14 scholarships awarded since 2017.
The foundation also helped with playground equipment upgrades and repairs.
Donations are gratefully accepted and can be mailed to Rivesville Elementary-Middle School, 229 Phillips Ave., Rivesville WV 26588. The Rivesville Foundation has a 501© tax exempt organization approved by the Internal Revenue Service. Foundation Board members are: President Frank Moore, Vice President Richard Toothman, Executive Secretary Abby Kopischke, Treasurer Jack Oliver. Board members are Donna Swan, Sharon Tennant and school principal Tyson Furgason.
Connecting Link will hold a Cork Pull Saturday, August 26 at 6:00 p.m. at the VFW Post 7048, at 1310 Morgantown Ave., Fairmont. For more information call 304-363-4882 or email connectinglinlwv.com. You can also stop at 205 Fairmont Ave. to purchase tickets.
Mark your calendars for Sunday, August 27 as Vocal Tapestry presents “Love songs and Lullabies,” a concert to be held in the sanctuary of The First Presbyterian church on Jackson Street in Fairmont. This well known group under the direction of Greg DeVito consists of members from Marion County and surrounding areas. A few of the songs you will get to enjoy will include Lunar Lullaby, Mister Sandman, Hallelujah Chorus and many many more. Come out for a relaxing afternoon of good music, the program starts at 3 p.m.
Birthday Wishes
Roxanne Loughery(my sister-in-law, love you), Lilly Gerau(my great Niece, love you) Jane Morris, Tracy Runyan, Brooke Michael Walker, Brenda Stuck, Catherine Wright, Kim Thorne, Katelynn Kuzniar, Bonnie Smith Myers, Randy Womack, Doug Ice, Steve Ice, Hugh Morris, Laura Tennant and Josh Speicher.
Birthday blessings to each of you.
Anniversary Wishes
Doug and Sharon Tennant as they recently celebrated 42 years and Pat and Stella Street as they celebrated 14. Wishing both these couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
I would like to all the staff, kids, bus drivers etc. a GREAT school year!
Please drive safely this weekend and remember school starts Monday, be aware of school buses and all the kids, let’s have a safe school year.
If you have news to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time Let’s gooo Bucs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.