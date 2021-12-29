Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well and had a wonderful Christmas.
I would like to send out a big thank you to Main Street Rivesville and all involved in making Dec. 18 a huge success. That was the day of the Craft/Vendor show at the Community Building, the parade and after the parade the kids could go back to the Community Building and visit with Santa. A big thank you to Santa for visiting with the children and doing such a good job. Hopefully this will be a tradition every year, I also hope more folks will get involved with the Main Street program and bring their ideas to the table. Don’t sit back and complain about what wasn’t done or should have been done, roll up your sleeves and help.
If you still need a little gift for someone I have about 4 wildlife calendars left. These beautiful calendars serve two purposes, they make a nice little gift for someone and they are helping out the Relay for Life Survivors dinner. The cost is $10, let me know if you are interested.
The Knights of Columbus will hold their first dinner of the new year on Saturday Jan. 8. The hours are 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The meal will consist of meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, bread and butter. The cost is $15 and this is a drive thru/pickup only. Call 304-534-8698 to place your order.
Sending birthday wishes out to:
Brandy Bradley, Rev. Stanley Merrifield, Donnie Edwards, Carole Heck, William Wright, Betty Morris, Judy Keefover, Trina Clevenger, Becky Layman Adkins, Doc Rock, my sister Laurel Loughery (love you), my niece Ashlee Loughery (love you) and a BIG Happy Birthday to Kiaan Mamania who turned one! Blessings to each of you on your special day!
Anniversary wishes go out to:
Richard and Minnie Moats as they recently celebrated 58 years. Wishing you both many more years of love, health and happiness.
I would also like to run this anniversary one more time. I had it in my column a couple weeks ago but I did not have a column last week so it didn’t get in close to their special day. Bernard and Betty Eddy celebrated 67 years on Dec. 24. I had ask for readers to send them a card, I think they would still appreciate folks sending them one. The address is Mr. & Mrs. Bernard Eddy 51 Pleasant View Rd, Rivesville, WV 26588.
Well, is anyone besides myself ready to close this year out? To say the least, it has been a tough one. One of my sister-in-laws passed away in March, another sister-in-laws brother passed away in the spring, my oldest son passed in September, many friends in Rivesville and surrounding areas have lost loved ones — I could go on and on. I pray for 2022 to be a much better year for all, it won’t take away the heartache of 2021 but hopefully it will be better. I would like to share something my cousin sent me, this is to all who have lost someone:
I Am
I am the wind in the trees and the song of a bird.
I am the moonbeams in a midnight sky and a glorious rainbow after the storm.
I am the morning dew and freshly fallen snow.
I am a butterfly flying overhead and a puppy happily at play.
I am a gentle touch, a warm embrace.
Open your heart to know,...I am not gone, reach deep into your soul... You will find me
I am here... have no fear, I am with you always.
I hope this gives some comfort to those who have lost a loved one.
I wish each and everyone of you a very happy and blessed New Year.
If you have anything you would like to share give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Let’s gooooo Mountaineers!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.