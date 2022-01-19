Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and being safe in this winter weather we are having.
I would like to give a BIG THANK YOU to the Rivesville town workers for all of their hard work keeping the roads clear.
I mentioned in last week’s column about getting involved with your local PTO, well I was able to attend the meeting at REMS and I’d like to share that they are working on a lot of ideas that I will share with you in the near future. The next meeting will be Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The PTO sends a big thank you to Richard Parker for his donation of $15,000 which will be used towards picnic tables, benches and a STEAM room(science, tech, engineering and math). Thank you Mr. Parker for all you do for REMS.
If anyone has a daughter in grades 6, 7 or 8 at Rivesville, West Fairmont Middle or Fairmont Catholic and they are interested in playing softball for West Fairmont Middle school’s 2022 Spring softball season, please signup at any of the schools or contact Ashley Seipp via Facebook.
Knights of Columbus drive thru meal will be Saturday, Jan. 22 and will be stuffed peppers, potatoes, salad, bread and butter. The cost is $15 and you can reserve your meal by calling 304-534-8698.
There will be a clothing giveaway on Jan. 29 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ, 18 Darrah Lane(a half mile north of Fairview). Clothing for men, women and children. Masks must be worn.
It’s Girl Scout cookie time again, if anyone is interested give me a call at 304-777-0540.
Birthday Wishes
Jim Suba, Crystal Wolfe, Dorothy Cutright, Cassie Stark, Lorna Fredrick and Sheila Egidi. Hope your special day is blessed.
Happy Anniversary goes out to Kristen and Russell Craig. Wishing you many more years of love, health and happiness.
If you have news you’d like to share give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time stay warm and drive safely, we love our kids.
Let’s goooo Mountaineers!
