Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and settling back into the routine of school.
Main Street Rivesville is welcoming new members to come be part of the group and help plan and organize future events and activities. Their next meeting will be held September 14 6:30 p.m. at Short Story Brewing Company on Fairmont Road, Rivesville.
Main Street is happy to announce a $1,000 grant to a Rivesville senior who demonstrates civic engagement through volunteer work. I will have more info on this soon.
Don’t forget you can make a donation for the upkeep of Oaklawn Cemetery by mailing checks to Oaklawn Cemetery, P.O. Box 6, Rivesville WV 26588. The next meeting will be held September 25 at 7 p.m. at Rivesville Town Hall.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold a hot dog and bake sale on Saturday, September 2 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The church is located on the corner of 3rd and Jasper streets. For any questions give me a call at 304-777-0540. David Stilgenbauer is the pastor.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold a community get together and back to school bash on Sunday, September 17 starting at 12:30 p.m. There will be food, fun and more. Everyone welcome to this free event. We hope to see you there. If you have any questions give me a call, 304-777-0540. This event will be held at the church located on 3rd and Jasper streets.
Don’t forget Rivesville Lions Club has brooms, warehouse brooms, mops, whisk brooms and ceiling fan dusters available. Call Sherry Ice at 304-278-7171, Carol Rogers at 304-278-5248 or Jason Gump at 304-278-5900 to place an order. I love my ceiling fan duster.
If you like car shows, the 3rd Annual McCutchan Classic Car Show will be held this Saturday at East Fairmont High from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
A hot dog sale will be held at the McCurdysville Community Building on September 9 from 10 a.m- 4 p.m. The menu will also include French fries, desserts and more. For more info you can call 304-278-5469 or 304-278-5905. All proceeds benefit the upkeep of the Community Building. The building is located at 3414 Jakes Run Rivesville.
The 58th Band Spectacular will be held Saturday, September 9th at East-West Stadium beginning at 60 p.m. Advance tickets are now being sold at Craft Connection, Dry Cleaning World and Small Town Impressions, the cost is $5. Tickets at the door will be $7 for adults and $5 for kids. Get your tickets now, I always love the Band Spectacular.
Birthday Wishes
Peggy Clutter, Nicki Conrad, Mark Dorsey, Diane Hess, Lois Luketic and Gary Wright. Birthday blessings to each of you!
Anniversary Wishes
Wishing my brother and sister-in-law Don( Bud) and Roxanne Loughery a very Happy 45th anniversary! Wishing you many more years of love, health and happiness. Lots of love to you both.
Well we are headed into the last holiday of the summer, hard to believe. I pray everyone is safe and has a good Labor Day Weekend. Drive safe, we love our kids!
If you have news to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.